AUS vs IND: Mohammed Siraj, Travis Head Likely To Save Themselves From Suspension After Heated Exchange In Adelaide

Australian media have reported that Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head who were engaged in a verbal altercation are likely to save themselves from suspension.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Mohammed Siraj was involved in a verbal altercation with Travis Head (AP)
Published : 57 minutes ago

Adelaide: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head are likely to face disciplinary action from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their heated exchange in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, the duo will escape from the suspension according to the reports in the Australian media. Both of them were found guilty of breaching the ICC’s code of conduct. Clean records from the past might avoid their suspension according to the Code Sports.

Tension were high in the second Test and it reflected in what transpired between Siraj and Head after the latter’s dismissal. The Indian pace bowler gave an explosive send-off to the Australian batter after cleaning him up on 140. As Head walked back to the pavilion after being dismissed on a yorker, the pair exchanged words in the middle.

The home crowd in Adelaide stood firmly behind the local hero and booed Siraj relentlessly after the incident. The Indian pacer was moved into the inner field from the boundary ropes by the captain to avoid further provocation. Head had expressed disappointment after the incident mentioning he has only said ‘well bowled’. However, both the players hugged it out after the match and made things normal.

Notably, Siraj was also involved in another altercation with Marnus Labuschagne as he threw the ball at the batter in frustration after the play was stopped due to a ‘beer snake’ distraction in the crowd.

The Border Gavaskar Trophy is now levelled at 1-1 currently and the third Test of the series will be played in Adelaide starting from December 14.

