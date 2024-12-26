ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND: ICC Penalises Virat Kohli With 20% Match Fee For Altercation With Sam Konstas

International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised star batter Virat Kohli with a 20% match fee for getting into a heated argument with Virat Kohli.

Australia vs India
File Photo: Sam Konstas (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Melbourne: The fourth match of the Test series between India and Australia saw a controversial moment being unfurled in the middle Virat Kohli was seen engaged in a heated argument with debutant Sam Konstas. The incident occurred before the start of the 11th over when Virat Kohli barged into the Aussie opener and it culminated in a heated exchange between the duo. Usman Khawaja intervened between the two and calmed the situation. After the incident, Kohli has been penalised with 20% of his match fee and one demerit point.

Kohli was sanctioned through Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct which relates to: “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

There was no need for a formal hearing as Kohli accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough along with third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge against the pacer.

Several former cricketers including Ricky Ponting condemned the behaviour of the star Indian batter.

"Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation," Ponting said on the host broadcaster in Australia Channel Seven.

"No doubt in my mind whatsoever. I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together.”

During the mid-match break, Konstas told Australian broadcaster that both he and Kohli got into emotions.

"I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn't quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket,” he said.

