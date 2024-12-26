AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli’s Shoulder Charge Leads To Heated Clash With Sam Konstas In Boxing Day Test

Melbourne: The ongoing series between India and Australia has witnessed some light banters so far but nothing came close to the intense face-off between Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj. However, the opening day of the fourth Test saw one such instance being unfurled between Virat Kohli and debutant Sam Konstas.

After Kohli saw Konstas play some adventurous shots against Bumrah, Kohli was seen getting frustrated at Sam Konstas. The batter then hit Siraj straight down the ground, triggering the Indian ace batter more.

Virat Kohli shoulder nudges Sam Konstas

In the fixture played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Kohli gave a shoulder nudge to Sma Konstas while walking towards the bowlers’ end. The youngster tried to have a talk with Kohli in retaliation but Usman Khawaja intervened in between to calm the situation. Kohli charged towards Konstas but Khawaja had his hand on the debutant’s shoulder to calm the situation.

Australia have dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the MCG Test with their openers giving a solid start to the team. Sam Konstas scored 67 runs while his batting partner Usman Khawaja played a knock of 57 runs. Marnus Labuschagne also amassed a half-century and the Australian batters have put the hosts in a strong position.

Konstas impressed on his debut becoming the only the third Australian batter to score a half-century on Test debut. He joined the elite list including Adam Gilchrist and Ashton Agar. The right-handed batter impressed the spectators by hitting reverse scoops against Bumrah and smashing him for a six.