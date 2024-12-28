AUS vs IND: ‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’ - Sunil Gavaskar Fumes Over Rishabh Pant’s Poor Shot Selection In Melbourne

Melbourne: Rishabh Pant‘s form in the series has been one of the issues of concern for the Indian team in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. He has amassed 546 runs with an average of 36.40. The left-handed batter played a knock of 28 runs but was dismissed while being adventurous. The 27-year-old got dismissed while attempting a scoop on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

With India at 191/5 in response to Australia’s 474, Pant gifted a wicket to Scott Boland.

“Stupid! Stupid! Stupid. You've got two fielders there and you still go for that (shot). You had missed the previous shot, and look where you've been caught. You've been caught at deep third-man,” Gavaskar slammed Pant while doing commentary.

“That is throwing away your wicket -- not in the situation that India was. You have to understand the situation as well. You cannot say that's your natural game. I am sorry. That is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot; that is letting your team down badly."

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a knock of 82 runs while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar played handy knocks.

The series is levelled at 1-1 currently, with two more Tests to go. Also, the result of the series will impact the chances of both teams qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. It will be the last chance for India to qualify for the WTC final while Australia will play against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series.