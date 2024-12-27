AUS vs IND: Steve Smith Scores Historic Ton; Becomes Batter To Hit Most Test Hundreds Against India

Melbourne: The second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia became historic for Steve Smith as he registered himself in the record books with a sensational ton. The right-handed batter scored 11th Test century against India, the most by any batter. He surpassed England’s Joe Root who has scored 10 centuries against India in Test cricket. Also, Smith surpassed Virat Kohli in terms of most centuries in the Border Gavaskar Trophy with 10 tons.

Smith completed his century in 167 deliveries hitting two sixes and nine fours on his way. It was the 34th Test hundred for the right-handed batter and fifth at the venue. With the century, he entered the list of top 10 centurions in Test cricket and has equalled with Sunil Gavaskar, Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara, and Younis Khan. Notably, Smith's highest score (192) at the MCG is also against India. Smith has found impressive form since the last match when he scored a hundred when the middle order was struggling. On the second day, he started the proceedings on 68 runs.

Most Test centuries against India

Steve Smith - 11

Joe Root - 10

Ricky Ponting - 8

Vivian Richards - 8

Gary Sobers - 8

Australia have been dominating the proceedings in the fourth Test so far with their top four firing on all cylinders. Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne scored fifties while Smith smashed a scintillating ton. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers on the first day, taking three wickets.

Smith has been one of the key batters for the Australian Test side over the years and is one of the fab four which includes top four batters of this era. The 35-year-old has amassed over 9900 runs with an average of more than 50 in Test cricket. In India, Smith scored 805 runs with an average of 50.31 before the start of the fixture.