AUS vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Concedes First Test Six In Three Years; Debutant Sam Konstas Joins Adam Gilchrist In Elite List

Sam Konstas made a memorable debut in the fourth Test against India by hitting a swashbuckling fifty.

AUS vs IND
File Photo : Sam Konstas (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Melbourne: Australia cricketer Sam Konstas scripted a memorable debut in the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Konstas smashed a quick-fire half-century and broke a couple of records on his way to 60 runs from 65 deliveries. During his stay at the crease, Konstas released an onslaught of unconventional ramp shots against Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The 31-year-old conceded a six after a span of 4483 deliveries and three years. Cameron Green last hit Bumrah for a six in 2021.

Konstas, who is already become the youngest player ever to open the batting in a Test match for Australia raced to his half-century in just 52 balls. During a knock laced with six boundaries and a couple of sixes, he became only the third Australian batter to score a half-century on Test debut and joined Adam Gilchrist and Ashton Agar in the elite list.

Players NameBallsOpponent TeamYear
Adam Gilchrist46Pakistan1999
Ashton Agar50England2013
Sam Konstas52India2024

While Konstas was playing at a rapid pace, his partner Usman Khawaja took a steady approach. The opening pair added 89 runs for the first wicket but Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership as he trapped Konstas in front of the stumps and put an end to a remarkable debut.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1 with two more fixtures to go. Also, a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final is at stake for both teams and so they will be aiming to seal the series. For India, it is mandatory to win the remaining two matches while a series win against Sri Lanka might help Australia reach the WTC final.

