AUS vs IND: Nitish Reddy Adds Bollywood Flavour To Boxing Day Test; Celebrates Fifty In ‘Pushpa’ Style

Melbourne: Nitish Kumar Reddy continued sensational Test form in the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as well. He amassed his maiden half-century in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Reddy got to his fifty in 81 balls and helped India avoid a follow-on. The 21-year-old has been in decent form in the series and he continued his stellar run with the willow on Saturday as well. Also, he has recovered the Indian innings after the debacle of the top order on multiple occasions.

Reddy has racked up 249 runs with an average of 62.25 in the series so far and also played a crucial knock in the fourth Test. Reddy celebrated his maiden Test fifty in style as he pulled off a signature move from Allu Arjun starer movie Pushpa. The right-handed batter expressed his joy by celebrating the landmark in a unique style.

Nitish Kumar has smacked eight sixes so far in the series. He is currently the joint leader in terms of hitting the most sixes in a Test series with Michael Vaughan who hit eight maximums during the 2002-03 Ashes. Also, Chris Gayle had hit eight sixes during Test series against Australia in 2009-10.

The Indian all-rounder also joined the elite list which includes Anil Kumble as well. Both of them are amongst the No.8 batters from India to score fifties on Australian soil. Other batters in the list are Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Karsan Ghavri, Manoj Prabhakar, Ravi Ashwin, Dattu Phadkar, Hemu Adhikari and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The 21-year-old rose to the limelight with his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He amassed 303 runs from 13 fixtures with the highest score of 76 Not Out and scalped three wickets with an economy of 11.62.