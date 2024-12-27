‘Physical Contact Of This Nature Is Just Unacceptable’; Mark Vaugh Slams ICC's Verdict In Kohli-Konstas Incident

Melbourne: Former Australian cricketer Mark Vaugh has questioned the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to punish Virat Kohli with a 20 per cent match fee for the shoulder nudge against Sam Konstas. The duo got engaged in a heated altercation in the fourth Test of the series between India and Australia.
Waugh expressed that the penalty was lenient and Kohli was lucky to escape with such punishment.
"It doesn't matter who you are; that sort of behaviour is unacceptable," Waugh said on Fox Cricket. "He's extremely lucky the penalty was so lenient ... it could easily have been deemed a Level 2 offence.
"The fine should be at least 75% of the match fee if you're going to impose a monetary penalty. Incidents like this could escalate, involving players or even the crowd, especially in hostile environments. Physical contact of this nature is simply not acceptable."
ICC match referee Andy Pycroft termed it to be a Level 1 offence which resulted in a punishment of 20 % match fee and one demerit point for Virat Kohli. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge against the 36-year-old.
The incident occurred at the end of the 10th over in the Australian innings when Virat Kohli barged into Konstas and the two were involved in a verbal altercation. Usman Khawaja then intervened and calmed down the situation. Kohli was criticized by many former cricketers for his aggression.
Australia posted 474 in the first innings courtesy of a knock of 140 runs from Steve Smith. India ended the second day of the fourth Test on 164/5.