‘Physical Contact Of This Nature Is Just Unacceptable’; Mark Vaugh Slams ICC's Verdict In Kohli-Konstas Incident

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas were involved in a heated exchange with each other ( AP )

Melbourne: Former Australian cricketer Mark Vaugh has questioned the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to punish Virat Kohli with a 20 per cent match fee for the shoulder nudge against Sam Konstas. The duo got engaged in a heated altercation in the fourth Test of the series between India and Australia.

Waugh expressed that the penalty was lenient and Kohli was lucky to escape with such punishment.

"It doesn't matter who you are; that sort of behaviour is unacceptable," Waugh said on Fox Cricket. "He's extremely lucky the penalty was so lenient ... it could easily have been deemed a Level 2 offence.

"The fine should be at least 75% of the match fee if you're going to impose a monetary penalty. Incidents like this could escalate, involving players or even the crowd, especially in hostile environments. Physical contact of this nature is simply not acceptable."