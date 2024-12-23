AUS vs IND : Jasprit Bumrah, Steve Smith On Verge Of Major Milestones In MCG Test

Melbourne: Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and ace Australian batter Steve Smith are gearing up for massive milestones for the Boxing Day Test match. India and Australia will meet in the fourth match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The star duo will be aiming to achieve a crucial milestone in the upcoming red fixture.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler in the series and he has an opportunity to achieve a historic feat in the match. With six more wickets in his tally, Bumrah will reach the milestone of 200 Test wickets. Only five bowlers - Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma, Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami have reached the feat earlier. Overall, a total of 11 bowlers have attained the milestone.

Australia batter Steve Smith is another cricketer who will have a chance to register his name in the record books. He is 191 runs away from completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. By doing so, he can become the 4th Australian player to achieve the feat.

Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting are the other Australian batters to amass 10,000 Test runs. Notably, Smith has racked up 191 runs or more in a Test six times in his career.

The series between India and Australia is levelled at 1-1 with the third fixture of the series to be played in Melbourne. India started the series with a victory in the first Test but Australia bounced back with a triumph in the next fixture. Now, with two more matches to go, the series result might impact the chances of both teams to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).