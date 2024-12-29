AUS vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian To Take 200 Test Wickets

Melbourne: Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah becomes the fastest Indian bowler to take 200 Test wickets in terms of deliveries. The right-handed fast bowler took 8484 deliveries to scalp 200 Test wickets. Also, he became the fourth fastest bowler across the globe to take 200 Test wickets after Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada.

Also, he became the joint second-fastest Indian bowler to complete 200 Test wickets during the fourth day of the fourth Test match in Melbourne. India's pace spearhead reached the milestone in his 44th Test equalling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's record. Recently retired Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is the fastest to the milestone completing it in the 37 matches. Bumrah is the fastest Indian pacer to reach the feat. He has reached the milestone in 44 matches while former Indian skipper Kapil Dev achieved the feat in 50 contests.

Bumrah, who has been superb throughout the series dismantled the Australian batting lineup once again and etched his name in the record books with the dismissal of Travis Head. The right-arm pacer bowled a back of length delivery outside off to the left-handed batter and he tried to play a pull. However, the batter failed to it keep the ball along the ground and he was caught at mid-wicket by Nitish Reddy, who took an easy catch.

Australia started their second innings with a 105-run lead and Bumrah picked four wickets while demolishing the Australian top order. Marnus Labuschagne scored fifty.

The series between India and Australia is levelled at 1-1 currently and the stakes for the World Test Championship final (WTC) is at stake. The result will impact the chances of both the teams to qualify for the title decider which is to be played in June 2025.