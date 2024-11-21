AUS vs IND 1st Test: Rain To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 Of Perth Test?

Hyderabad: The much awaited Australia vs India Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 is all set commence from Friday, November 22, 2024. The two heavyweight sides India and Australia will square off against each other in the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth From Friday.

Team India will the services of their regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the first Test and is yet to travel to Australia as he and his family celebrates new guest's entry. In his absence Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the side which will prove to be his only second game as captain in Test cricket.

The Optus stadium will host India for the only second time. India had to suffer a loss in the previous encounter at this venue played in 2018.

India are coming into the series on the back of humiliating whitewash at home from the New Zealand at home, first in 92 years history in a series with three or more Tests and will be low in confidence. However, India have emerged triumphant in the last two tours down which might boost their morale.

Ahead of the first Test in Perth, pitch curator Isaac McDonald on Wednesday had said that they were trying to mimic the classic WACA pitch at the Optus which would have had pace and bounce on offer. However, due to unusual rains in the city, that preparation took a big jolt. Despite all of this, he expects a plenty of bounce and pace on the surface and said there are hardly any chances that 'snake cracks' will emerge as the game progresses.

It has rained in Perth in the build up to the opening Test match and rain is expected to play a part in the opening day, and is expected to influence the toss on Friday, November 22. As per the Accuweather, there will be intermittent clouds from 7 am to 11 am local time and there are 20% chances of rain in the opening day morning of the Perth Test. The showers will will make the conditions conducive to fast bowling at the Optus Stadium.

Apart from the opening day early morning, there are absolutely no chances of rain in Perth for the rest of the Test match. There might be cloud cover here and there but the game should not face any hindrance due to the weather.