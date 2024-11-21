ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 1st Test, BGT 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs India First Test Live Streaming In India?

Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian cricket team will take on Australia in the first Test at Perth's Optus Stadium on Friday, November 22, 2024.

The highly anticipated Australia vs India five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins from Friday, November 22 onwards at Optus Stadium in Perth.
Australia vs India First Test Live Streaming Border Gavaskar Trophy Where To Watch AUS vs IND 1st Test Live Streaming (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Australia vs India five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins from Friday, November 22 onwards at Optus Stadium in Perth. The captain Rohit Sharma-less Indian team would look to start the series on a high while the Australia will be aiming to take revenge of their previous back-to-back series loss at home in the BGT.

Indian cricket team's previous triumph over Australia on their home turf has heightened expectations for upcoming IND vs AUS Test series 2024/25. For Team India, IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series is highly crucial as they need to defeat Australia 4-0 to secure a spot in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to be played next year at Lords in June.

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill absent for IND vs AUS 1st Test in Perth, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will captain the side while there will be a couple of debuts are expected. Here's where fans can watch IND vs AUS Test series matches live for free.

Know how to watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series matches live for free

Fans can stream all matches of IND vs AUS Test series on Disney+Hotstar app, and Jio Cinema will provide free streaming options. Live broadcast of India vs Australia Test series will be available on Star Sports Network.

India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) full schedule

  • India vs Australia, 1st Test: November 22-26, Perth (7:50 AM IST)
  • India vs Australia, 2nd Test: December 6-10, Adelaide (9:30 AM IST)
  • India vs Australia, 3rd Test: December 14-18, Brisbane (5:50 AM IST)
  • India vs Australia, 4th Test: December 26-30, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST)
  • India vs Australia, 5th Test: January 2-7, Sydney (5:00 AM IST)

India squad for IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Australia vs India five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins from Friday, November 22 onwards at Optus Stadium in Perth. The captain Rohit Sharma-less Indian team would look to start the series on a high while the Australia will be aiming to take revenge of their previous back-to-back series loss at home in the BGT.

Indian cricket team's previous triumph over Australia on their home turf has heightened expectations for upcoming IND vs AUS Test series 2024/25. For Team India, IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series is highly crucial as they need to defeat Australia 4-0 to secure a spot in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to be played next year at Lords in June.

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill absent for IND vs AUS 1st Test in Perth, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will captain the side while there will be a couple of debuts are expected. Here's where fans can watch IND vs AUS Test series matches live for free.

Know how to watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series matches live for free

Fans can stream all matches of IND vs AUS Test series on Disney+Hotstar app, and Jio Cinema will provide free streaming options. Live broadcast of India vs Australia Test series will be available on Star Sports Network.

India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) full schedule

  • India vs Australia, 1st Test: November 22-26, Perth (7:50 AM IST)
  • India vs Australia, 2nd Test: December 6-10, Adelaide (9:30 AM IST)
  • India vs Australia, 3rd Test: December 14-18, Brisbane (5:50 AM IST)
  • India vs Australia, 4th Test: December 26-30, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST)
  • India vs Australia, 5th Test: January 2-7, Sydney (5:00 AM IST)

India squad for IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY LIVEAUS VS IND 1ST TEST LIVE STREAMINGINDIA VS AUSTRALIA LIVE STREAMINGWHERE TO WATCH AUS VS IND BGT LIVEAUSTRALIA INDIA BGT LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.