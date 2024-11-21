AUS vs IND 1st Test, BGT 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs India First Test Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Australia vs India five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins from Friday, November 22 onwards at Optus Stadium in Perth. The captain Rohit Sharma-less Indian team would look to start the series on a high while the Australia will be aiming to take revenge of their previous back-to-back series loss at home in the BGT.
Indian cricket team's previous triumph over Australia on their home turf has heightened expectations for upcoming IND vs AUS Test series 2024/25. For Team India, IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series is highly crucial as they need to defeat Australia 4-0 to secure a spot in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to be played next year at Lords in June.
📸📸— BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2024
Getting Perth Ready 🙌#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/E52CHm1Akv
With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill absent for IND vs AUS 1st Test in Perth, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will captain the side while there will be a couple of debuts are expected. Here's where fans can watch IND vs AUS Test series matches live for free.
Under one week 🤩— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 15, 2024
How excited are we for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series? pic.twitter.com/utXnzjMoIS
Know how to watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series matches live for free
Fans can stream all matches of IND vs AUS Test series on Disney+Hotstar app, and Jio Cinema will provide free streaming options. Live broadcast of India vs Australia Test series will be available on Star Sports Network.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be key to determining the #WTC25 finalists 😯— ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2024
Where the teams stand ⬇https://t.co/2uP32aDKr7
India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) full schedule
- India vs Australia, 1st Test: November 22-26, Perth (7:50 AM IST)
- India vs Australia, 2nd Test: December 6-10, Adelaide (9:30 AM IST)
- India vs Australia, 3rd Test: December 14-18, Brisbane (5:50 AM IST)
- India vs Australia, 4th Test: December 26-30, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST)
- India vs Australia, 5th Test: January 2-7, Sydney (5:00 AM IST)
India squad for IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.
Australia squad for IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.