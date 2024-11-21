ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 1st Test, BGT 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs India First Test Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Australia vs India five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins from Friday, November 22 onwards at Optus Stadium in Perth. The captain Rohit Sharma-less Indian team would look to start the series on a high while the Australia will be aiming to take revenge of their previous back-to-back series loss at home in the BGT.

Indian cricket team's previous triumph over Australia on their home turf has heightened expectations for upcoming IND vs AUS Test series 2024/25. For Team India, IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series is highly crucial as they need to defeat Australia 4-0 to secure a spot in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to be played next year at Lords in June.

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill absent for IND vs AUS 1st Test in Perth, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will captain the side while there will be a couple of debuts are expected. Here's where fans can watch IND vs AUS Test series matches live for free.