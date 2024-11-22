When Rahul Dravid Got 'Standing Ovation' But Only For Scoring Single Run

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer and coach Rahul Dravid commonly known as 'The Wall' is famous for his gritty knocks on the cricket field, patience and ability to tire the bowlers. In one such knock at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia, Dravid was given a standing ovation by the crowd just after scoring a single run.

The incident happened during a Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2008. The batter was batting at the score of 18, and it was then that he played 40 dot balls on the trot before taking the next run.

When Dravid finally managed to get a run to move to the score of 19, the entire crowd at the SCG gave him a standing ovation and was clapping for him. However, Dravid also did not let the spectators down, as he raised his bat in appreciation, in a similar fashion when batters complete their fifty runs.

Why was it memorable?

The incident took Dravid's reputation as "The Wall" to new levels. Dravid's technique was characterized by a solid defence, making him particularly formidable against pace and spin. His ability to bat for long periods and his consistent performances under pressure earned him the nickname "The Wall".

On Friday, as another high-profile five-match Test series between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins, fans can witness high-intensity action. Rohit Sharma-less Indian cricket team will square off against Australia in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.