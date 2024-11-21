ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 1st Test: Virat Kohli Eyes Four Records, Ashwin, Bumrah Near Milestones

Hyderabad: India and Australia are set for yet another exciting edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test of the five-match series will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22, 2024.

India will miss the services of their regular captain Rohit Sharma in the first Test as he is yet to arrive in Australia. In the absence of Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian cricket team which will prove to be his only second Test as captain.

Back in 2018-19, India won their maiden Test series on Australian soil under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Then in 2020-21, India again won Down Under, but this time the win was so special. India were in a strong position in the first Test, pink ball Test, having taken a 30+ run lead from the first innings and then they were bowled out for 36. Then skipper Virat Kohli left the squad to see his newborn baby.

But under Ajinkya Rahane, India came up trumps in Melbourne and Brisbane to win the series 2-1. Rishabh Pant’s heroic knock took the visitors past the finish line at The Gabba without a few key players in the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. The upcoming series is also expected to be an absolute cracker with both teams looking strong and packed with quality players.

India and Australia are also looking to seal their berth in the final of the World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma’s India will have to win the series 4-0 to directly make an entry in the final and will be desperate to make amends. On the other hand, Australia will look to extend their winning run in Perth after winning all four Tests at the venue and boost their chances to qualify for their second successive WTC final.

Kohli, Ashwin, And Bumrah On Cusp Of Major Milestones

21 - Virat Kohli needs only 21 runs to complete his 2000 Test runs against Australia in Tests. He will become the fifth India to achieve this feat after Tendulkar (3262), VVS Laxman (2434), Rahul Dravid (2143) and Cheteshwar Pujara (2033).