ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 1st Test: Bumrah Scripts History, Guides India's Record Win In Australia's Home

By defeating Australia in the Perth Test, India registered its second biggest Test win against Australia in terms of runs at any venue was in Mohali in 2008, where Men in Blue emerged triumphant by 320 runs.

This is also Australia's first-ever Test defeat at the Optus Stadium in five Tests. This is India's biggest win against Australia in Australia in Test cricket. The previous biggest win by 222 runs in Melbourne in 1977.

Perth (Australia): India registers a historic victory at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday, November 25, as they beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Test of the five-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India lead the Border Gavaskar Trophy 1-0 against Australia.

Australia's biggest defeats at home (by runs)

England - 675 runs - Brisbane - 30 November 1928

West Indies - 408 runs - Adelaide - 26 January 1980

England - 338 runs - Adelaide - 13 January 1933

England - 322 runs - Brisbane - 4 December 1936

South Africa 309 runs - WACA, Perth - 30 November 2012

England - 299 runs - Sydney - 9 January 1971

India - 295 runs - Optus, Perth - 25 November 2025*

Biggest victory margins for India outside Asia (by runs)

By 318 runs vs West Indies, North Sound, 2019

By 295 runs vs Australia, Perth, 2024

By 279 runs vs England, Headingley, 1986

By 272 runs vs New Zealand, Auckland, 1968

By 257 runs vs West Indies, Kingston, 2019

Best match returns by an India captain in Tests

10/135 - Kapil Dev vs WI, Ahmedabad, 1983

10/194 - Bishan Singh Bedi vs AUS, Perth (WACA), 1977

9/70 - Bishan Singh Bedi vs NZ, Chennai, 1976

8/72 - Jasprit Bumrah vs AUS, Perth (Optus), 2024

8/109 - Kapil Dev vs AUS, Adelaide, 1985

Australia losing the first Test of a home series in 21st century

vs South Africa, Perth (WACA), 2008

vs South Africa, Perth (WACA), 2016

vs India, Adelaide, 2018

vs India, Perth (Optus), 2024

This is the second instance of India winning a Test series opener in Australia after Adelaide 2018.

Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian team from the front, taking a fifer in the first innings and then picking up three crucial wickets in the second, including debutant Nathan McSweeney (4 ball Duck), Marnus Labuschagne (3 off 5 balls) and Travis Head (89 off 101 balls). He also handled bowlers pretty well and didn't overbowl himself as well.

Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah—two fast bowlers captained their respective teams in the first Test and this marked the first occasion that both India and Australia were be led by fast bowlers. This was the only sixth instance when two fast bowlers captained their sides in a Test match in the 147 years history of Test cricket. Bumrah now has a win and loss each as a captain in two Tests.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer for India as he registered his maiden Test hundred in Australia on his debut game on Australian soil. After getting dismissed on duck in the first innings, the pressure was on the 22-year-old who delivered a masterclass in resilience and technique, smashing a sublime 161 runs off 297 balls in the second innings. This innings was not just a personal redemption but a critical effort that helped India recover from a precarious position and build a solid lead and once again proved why he is one of India's most promising Test batters.

Apart from Jaiswal and Bumrah, it was Kohli who made the headlines with his 81st international and 30th Test match hundred. With this century, Kohli now has seven Test tons and broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test hundreds as an Indian in Australia. Overall, Kohli has the second joint-most Test hundreds in Australia with former England cricketer Wally Hammond, who has achieved this feat in 35 innings. Jack Hobbs leads the list with nine centuries.

Coming to the match front, on Day 4, Mohammed Siraj bowled a couple of incisive spells in the morning to remove the southpaw opener Usman Khawaja and out-of-form Steven Smith. He had picked up the wicket of captain Cummins yesterday evening.

The in-form Travis Head (89) was dismissed by Bumrah and Mitchell Marsh (47) got bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy. Washington Sunder then picked two scalps in the likes of Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in quick succession while Harshit Rana claimed the last wicket of Australia's innings, removing Alex Carey for 36 off 58 balls.

Earlier, starting with the lead of 46, KL Rahul and Jaiswal forged a record-breaking partnership, followed up by Virat Kohli's ton and Nitish Kumar Reddy's quickfire 38 off 27 balls, India posted a mammoth 534-run target.