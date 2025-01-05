AUS vs IND : Sunil Gavaskar Takes Brutal Dig At Indian Team’s Preparation Before Series

Sydney: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the Indian team’s preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a sarcastic comment after the conclusion of the Sydney Test on Sunday. India lost the series after a decade and Australia booked a berth in the World Test Championship (Final) with a victory at SCG. Australia will now face South Africa in the title decider at the Lord’s from June 11 to June 15. With the defeat, India missed out on a chance to make it into the WTC final for the third consecutive time.

Ahead of the Test series against Australia, the Men in Blue refused to play any practice games citing workload management as the reason behind it.

"Who are we? We don't know cricket. We just speak just for the sake of TV and get money, don't listen to us, we're nothing. Listen from one ear, remove from another,” Gavaskar stated on Star Sports.

Australia were chasing a target of 162 and lost three wickets at 58. The team were losing wickets but Travis Head and Beau Webster stitched a crucial partnership to help the hosts win the fixture at the SCG.

Notably, During the SCG Test, Rohit had stated that he would not retire based upon hearing something about himself on T.V. Also, he mentioned that he would not draw curtains on his career based on anything written about him. He further mentioned that he can make his own decisions as he has played enough cricket in his life.