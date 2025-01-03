AUS vs IND: Scott Boland Equals 50-Year-Old Record At SCG As Australia Wrap Up India On 185

Sydney: The struggle of the Indian batters continued in the fifth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as well and so, the visitors were bundled out on 185. Scott Boland bowled an impressive spell taking four wickets and also etched his name on the record books breaking a 50-year-old record by a New Zealand pacer.

Boland, who picked 15 wickets in the three matches of the series before the start of the SCG Test became the oldest bowler in last 50 years to take 50 Test wickets. He surpassed the previous record of New Zealand's Bevan Congdon who reached the milestone of 50 wickets at the age of 37 years and 10 days.

Scott Boland, aged 35 years 267 days became the oldest seamer to get to 50 Test wickets since New Zealand's Bevan Congdon (37y 10d) reached the milestone in Feb 1975. Boland made his first-class deputy in 2011 while he debuted in T20s in 2014. The right-arm pacer progressed to the ODI and T20I debuts in 2016 but it took him five more years to be a member of the Australian Test side.

Boland left an immediate impact on his Test debut while playing in the 2021/22 Ashes series and took a six-for in the second innings.

Australia have dominated India throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy as their bowlers have been bowling in the right areas. In the fifth Test as well, India were all out on 185.