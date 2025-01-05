AUS vs IND: Prasidh Krishna Becomes First Bowler To Dismiss A Batter On 9999 Runs In Test Cricket

Sydney: Star Australia batter was left stuck at 9,999 runs in Test cricket on day 3 of the fifth Test between India and Australia. The right-handed batter was stranded just one run short of 10,000 Test runs when Prasidh Krishna dismissed him with a seaming delivery which the right-handed batter nicked in the slips.

Smith's second batter to be dismissed on 9999

Interestingly, Smith is only the second batter after Mahela Jayawardene to be dismissed on 9,999 Test runs. However, Prasidh Krishan who dismissed the Australian ace batter is the first bowler to dismiss a batter on a tally of 9999 Test runs. The reason behind this is Jaywardene’s wicket came in the form of a run-out against South Africa at Centurion in 2011.

Brian Lara is the only other batter to lose his wicket between the mark of 9,990 to 10,000 runs. England got rid of Lara twice in the 2004 series when he was on 9,993 Test runs.

Smith will have a chance to become the fourth Aussie batter to amass 10,000 Test runs after Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh in the next Test he will play. He will now have a chance to reach the feat in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka which will commence from January 29.

Prasidh Krishna scripts history

Smith had come into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the back of a rough patch and had scored only 19 runs in the first three innings against India. However, he found his form during the Brisbane Test playing a knock of 104 runs to put Australia in a strong position. The right-handed batter then followed it up with a blistering knock of 140 runs in the Melbourne Test and helped them take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The 35-year-old mustered 33 runs in the first innings of the fifth Test and needed just five more runs to reach the landmark. Prasidh was bowling the 10th over and he banged one short on the last ball of the over. Smith was surprised by the unexpected bounce and found himself in the awkward position. He edged one to the slips and a dejected Smith walked back to the pavilion while the home crowd looked in silence.