Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Engaged In Heated Altercation With Sam Konstas On Day 1 Of Sydney Test

Sydney: India captain Jasprit Bumrah is often known for troubling the best of the batters around the world in Test cricket. He grabbed the limelight once again on the opening day of the fifth Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, it was not for the wicket he took but for his involvement in a war of words with Australian youngster Sam Konstas. The altercation turned out to be costly for the Australian side two balls later as they lost Usman Khawaja.

The drama unfurled when Jasprit Bumrah was getting ready to deliver the third over of the innings. However, he was stopped in his tracks by Khawaja as he was not ready. Bumrah had to turn back and go to his mark which he didn’t like. Just when the right-arm pacer was expressing his disappointment Sam Konstas got involved in the scheme of things. Bumrah and Konstas were seen having a go at each other and the umpire had to interfere in between.

The Indian players were seen pumped up and they celebrated in an extravagant manner after Bumrah dismissed Khawaja two balls later. Most of the team members including Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Prasidh Krishna celebrated the dismissal in front of the left-handed opener.

It was another bad day for the Indian team as they were bundled out on 185 in the fifth Test with Scott Boland taking four wickets. Australia ended the opening day on 9/1 as Bumrah got rid of Khawaja before the stumps.