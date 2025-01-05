ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND: Australia Enters WTC Final With Six-Wicket Win At SCG; India Eliminated

Australia secured a berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final by beating India by six wickets at SCG.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Sydney: Australia entered the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) on Sunday to set up a clash with South Africa for the title which has already earned a place in the final. On the other hand, India were eliminated from the WTC final as a result of a six-wicket loss in the fifth Test against Australia.

Australia win Border Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years

The Australian side claimed the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since winning it at home in 2014-15. 10 years ago, they beat India 2-0 in a four-match Test series. Since then, India have won all the four series played between the two nations including two away tours to Australia.

India started the series with a victory in the Perth Test but the Australian team bounced back after that winning three fixtures in the series to emerge triumphant. The struggle of the batting unit hurt India as their key batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli found it difficult to score runs. Also, Jasprit Bumrah shouldered the responsibility of taking wickets for most part of the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the highest run-scorers for India amassing 359 and 294 runs respectively.

Travis Head was the leading run-getter for the Australian side racking up 410 runs while Pat Cummins picked 20 wickets for the hosts.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy last five results

India beat Australia 2-1 - 2016/17 in India

India beat Australia 2-1 - 2018/19 in Australia

India beat Australia 2-1 - 2020/21 in Australia

India beat Australia 2-1 2022/23 in India

Australia win Sydney Test by six wickets

India resumed the play on day three at 141/6 and started losing wickets in a quick manner. They lost four wickets in a span of 16 runs in the second innings and were skittled on 157. With India skipper Jasprit Bumrah out of the action due to a back spasm, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj bore the most of the workload by bowling 12 overs each. Australia were at 58/3 at one stage but the partnership between the duo of Travis Head and Beau Webster ensured a six-wicket loss for them.

More to follow…

TAGGED:

