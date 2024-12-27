ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND: Pitch Invader Breaches Security At MCG To Hug Virat Kohli

Melbourne: An unexpected interruption occurred on Friday, the second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), during the second day of the fourth Test. A pitch invader entered the venue and tried to hug star Indian batter Virat Kohli. Security personnel were quick to intervene and they escorted the intruder out of the fielder which resumed the play shortly.

The fan who ran towards Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who was standing in the slips evaded the security initially and tried to hug Kohli. But the stadium's yellow-clad security personnel his run towards the Indian cricketer and escorted him off the ground.

It was a pumped-up atmosphere at the MCG with the incident of Kohli and Sam Konstas altercation still fresh in the minds of the Australian spectators. The 36-year-old Indian batter was booed repeatedly by the crowd for his shoulder barge on the Aussie youngster on the opening day of the fixture. The reactions from the crowd highlighted the intensity of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.