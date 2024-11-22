BGT 2024: Cricket Australia Named 2-Time BGT Losing Captain Tim Paine As Coach Against India

Hyderabad: Former Australia captain and wicketkeeper-batter Tim Paine has been appointed as the coach of the Australia's Prime Minister's XI squad against India. The match will be played with pink-ball ahead of the day-night second Test in Adelaide from November 30 to December 1 at Manuka Oval stadium in Adelaide.
Paine who led the Australian side in 2018-19 and 2020-21 editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, lost both the series as a captain against India. Australia were missing their two key players in the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith in the 2018-19 edition, but 2020-21 series was the biggest heartbreak for the hosts. However, Tim Paine played a huge role in revival of Australia in Test cricket after the sandpaper gate scandle happened in South Africa in 2018.
Introducing our Prime Minister’s XI squad to take on India in the nation’s capital 🇦🇺 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xOSDcY0ZWm— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 21, 2024
Pacer Scott Boland has been named as the captain of the side who is expected to be named 12th man in today's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth, is the most experienced of a 14-player squad ticked off by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Canberra tour match.
The practice match is considered as Rohit Sharma's likely entry point into the series with the India captain set to miss the first Test due to the recent birth of his second child.
The game will serve as important preparation for India given the second Test in Adelaide will be their first pink-ball Test in nearly three years. Notably, when India last played a Pink-ball Test in Adelaide or Australia, they were bowled out for their lowest total in Test cricket history - 36.
"We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland’s match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad," said selection chief George Bailey in a statement.
"We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country’s most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players," he added.
Jack Edwards will captain the PM's XI team featuring last year's Under-19 World Cup winners Sam Konsas, Mahli Beardman, Charlie Anderson and Aidan O'Connor.
Prime Minister's XI squad: Jack Edwards (captain), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.