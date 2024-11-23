ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 1st Test, BGT 2024: Australia Bowled Out For Their Lowest Team Total Against India In Australia

Indian pacers ripped apart Australia batting lineup as they bundled out the hosts to their second lowest team total in BGT trophy.

Indian pacers ripped apart Australia batting lineup as they bundled out the hosts to their second lowest team total in BGT trophy.
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Perth (Australia): After a overwhelming performance with the bat, Indian bowlers produced an exceptional effort to bundled out Australia to their second lowest team total in Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at the Optus Stadium here on Saturday, November 23, 2024. India bowled out Australia for a mere total of 104 runs courtesy of stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Australia's lowest team total in Tests in 36 which has come against England in Birmingham in 1902. The lowest team total in Australia against India is 83 in Melbourne in 1981 courtesy of former India skipper Kapil Dev's heroics, taking a fifer conceding only 28 runs.

104 is the lowest first innings total and fourth lowest overall for Australia against India in Tests, the previous lowest first innings total being 107 in Sydney in 1947.

Coming to the match front, India captain Jasprit Bumrah deservedly got his 11th five-wicket haul while debutant Harshit Rana bowled a fiery opening spell as Australia were bowled out for 104 at the stroke of lunch despite a dogged last-wicket resistance from pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood on the second day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

The Indian team must be a little disappointed as they had a chance to take around 60-65 run lead which seemed to be on the cards once Australia were reduced to 79 for 9. But Starc (26 off 113 balls) shielded Hazlewood (7 not out off 31 balls) admirably during their 25-run last-wicket stand that lasted 18 overs and reduced their deficit to the 46 runs, not letting the visitors go much far away in the Test.

The second day started on a great note as Bumrah, bowling the second over of the day, got one to rear up from back of the length and Carey's edge carried at a good height to Rishabh Pant behind stumps.

At the other end, Bumrah handed over the ball to young Harshit Rana (3/48 in 15.2 overs) who continued to bowl hard balls and one such well-directed delivery accounted for Lyon, who was pouched at gully by KL Rahul.

Starc showed good defensive qualities before taking his chances now and then with some aerial hits. Harshit was replaced with Nitish Reddy for three overs but, with the ball being 40-plus overs old and the seam suppressed, there was not much incisiveness to his wicket-to-wicket bowling.

Finally, Harshit, coming for his second spell of the day, had Starc trying to slog and the skier was taken by Pant.

Australia's lowest team total in Tests

TeamScoreOversOppositionGroundResultMatch Date
Australia3623v EnglandBirminghamdraw29 May 1902
Australia4237.3x4v EnglandSydneylost10 Feb 1888
Australia4426.0x5v EnglandThe Ovallost10 Aug 1896

Australia's Lowest Test Team Total Against India In Australia

TeamScoreOversOppositionGroundResultMatch Date
Australia8348.4v IndiaMelbournelost7 Feb 1981
Australia10451.2v IndiaPerthIn Progress23 Nov 2024
Australia10746.2x8v IndiaSydneydraw12 Dec 1947

Lowest totals for Australia at home since 2000
85 vs SA Hobart 2016
98 vs Eng Melbourne 2010
104 vs Ind Perth 2024 *
127 vs Pak Sydney 2010
136 vs NZ Hobart 2011

Lowest 1st inngs totals for which India achieved a lead
99 vs NZ Hamilton 2002 (five runs lead)
147 vs Eng Lord's 1936 (13)
150 vs Aus Perth 2024 (46) *
179 vs Eng Wankhede 1981 (13)

