AUS vs IND 1st Test, BGT 2024: Australia Bowled Out For Their Lowest Team Total Against India In Australia

Perth (Australia): After a overwhelming performance with the bat, Indian bowlers produced an exceptional effort to bundled out Australia to their second lowest team total in Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at the Optus Stadium here on Saturday, November 23, 2024. India bowled out Australia for a mere total of 104 runs courtesy of stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
Australia's lowest team total in Tests in 36 which has come against England in Birmingham in 1902. The lowest team total in Australia against India is 83 in Melbourne in 1981 courtesy of former India skipper Kapil Dev's heroics, taking a fifer conceding only 28 runs.
Innings Break!
Australia have been bowled out for 104 runs and #TeamIndia secure a 46-run lead. Captain @Jaspritbumrah93 leads by example taking 5 wickets, while debutant Harshit Rana gets 3 and @mdsirajofficial has 2.
It is time for Lunch on Day 2
104 is the lowest first innings total and fourth lowest overall for Australia against India in Tests, the previous lowest first innings total being 107 in Sydney in 1947.
Coming to the match front, India captain Jasprit Bumrah deservedly got his 11th five-wicket haul while debutant Harshit Rana bowled a fiery opening spell as Australia were bowled out for 104 at the stroke of lunch despite a dogged last-wicket resistance from pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood on the second day of the opening Test here on Saturday.
India overcome Australia fightback to take a handy first-innings lead.
The Indian team must be a little disappointed as they had a chance to take around 60-65 run lead which seemed to be on the cards once Australia were reduced to 79 for 9. But Starc (26 off 113 balls) shielded Hazlewood (7 not out off 31 balls) admirably during their 25-run last-wicket stand that lasted 18 overs and reduced their deficit to the 46 runs, not letting the visitors go much far away in the Test.
The second day started on a great note as Bumrah, bowling the second over of the day, got one to rear up from back of the length and Carey's edge carried at a good height to Rishabh Pant behind stumps.
At the other end, Bumrah handed over the ball to young Harshit Rana (3/48 in 15.2 overs) who continued to bowl hard balls and one such well-directed delivery accounted for Lyon, who was pouched at gully by KL Rahul.
Starc showed good defensive qualities before taking his chances now and then with some aerial hits. Harshit was replaced with Nitish Reddy for three overs but, with the ball being 40-plus overs old and the seam suppressed, there was not much incisiveness to his wicket-to-wicket bowling.
Finally, Harshit, coming for his second spell of the day, had Starc trying to slog and the skier was taken by Pant.
Australia's lowest team total in Tests
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|Australia
|36
|23
|v England
|Birmingham
|draw
|29 May 1902
|Australia
|42
|37.3x4
|v England
|Sydney
|lost
|10 Feb 1888
|Australia
|44
|26.0x5
|v England
|The Oval
|lost
|10 Aug 1896
Australia's Lowest Test Team Total Against India In Australia
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|Australia
|83
|48.4
|v India
|Melbourne
|lost
|7 Feb 1981
|Australia
|104
|51.2
|v India
|Perth
|In Progress
|23 Nov 2024
|Australia
|107
|46.2x8
|v India
|Sydney
|draw
|12 Dec 1947
Lowest totals for Australia at home since 2000
85 vs SA Hobart 2016
98 vs Eng Melbourne 2010
104 vs Ind Perth 2024 *
127 vs Pak Sydney 2010
136 vs NZ Hobart 2011
Lowest 1st inngs totals for which India achieved a lead
99 vs NZ Hamilton 2002 (five runs lead)
147 vs Eng Lord's 1936 (13)
150 vs Aus Perth 2024 (46) *
179 vs Eng Wankhede 1981 (13)