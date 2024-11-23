ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 1st Test, BGT 2024: Australia Bowled Out For Their Lowest Team Total Against India In Australia

Perth (Australia): After a overwhelming performance with the bat, Indian bowlers produced an exceptional effort to bundled out Australia to their second lowest team total in Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at the Optus Stadium here on Saturday, November 23, 2024. India bowled out Australia for a mere total of 104 runs courtesy of stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Australia's lowest team total in Tests in 36 which has come against England in Birmingham in 1902. The lowest team total in Australia against India is 83 in Melbourne in 1981 courtesy of former India skipper Kapil Dev's heroics, taking a fifer conceding only 28 runs.

104 is the lowest first innings total and fourth lowest overall for Australia against India in Tests, the previous lowest first innings total being 107 in Sydney in 1947.

Coming to the match front, India captain Jasprit Bumrah deservedly got his 11th five-wicket haul while debutant Harshit Rana bowled a fiery opening spell as Australia were bowled out for 104 at the stroke of lunch despite a dogged last-wicket resistance from pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood on the second day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

The Indian team must be a little disappointed as they had a chance to take around 60-65 run lead which seemed to be on the cards once Australia were reduced to 79 for 9. But Starc (26 off 113 balls) shielded Hazlewood (7 not out off 31 balls) admirably during their 25-run last-wicket stand that lasted 18 overs and reduced their deficit to the 46 runs, not letting the visitors go much far away in the Test.