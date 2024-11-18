Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 | We Got What We Wanted Out Of It: Abhishek Nayar, Morne Morkel On Match Simulation

Perth (Australia): After the two-day centre-wicket match simulation at the WACA ground here, Indian cricket team's Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar and Bowling Coach Morne Morkel, said that the Indian team has got what it wanted ahead of the opening Test against Australia down under. The first Test between India and Australia will begin on November 22, 2024, at the Optus Stadium here.

Unlike the last two tours to Australia where India emerged triumphant in the series, Team India opted not to play an intra-squad match and was keen to play match simulation. The focus was to get acclimated with the conditions and give some game time to players ahead of the crucial five-Test long series.

The focus was on getting acclimated to the conditions after the visitors had decided to scrap the intra-squad game with India 'A' team at the expense of match simulation.

"Just before we came to Australia, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir), Rohit (Sharma), we discussed what we wanted out of these three days, and the idea was to try and make sure that one, for the younger guys and also the experienced guys, to give them a lot of time in the centre to adapt, to understand conditions," Nayar said in a BCCI video.

"We are coming and playing Test cricket (here) after, you know, four years. So initially, we got the guys to come in and had it like a game where you got out, if you got out, you got out. But then, we tried to give them another chance, and we felt that the second time around, the guys adapted better, they understood the conditions better, and were a lot more comfortable. We got what we wanted out of it," Nayar added.

Nayar added, "Day two was quite similar, where we then also were using the facilities outside, getting the nets in, the quantity and the quality down in the centre. Day two was about our bowlers coming in and bowling spells, getting up the workloads, bowling 15 overs each, you know, Bumrah bowled 18, a couple of others bowled 18. So, it's just more about getting guys into the game sense."

Analysing the bowlers' performance during training, India's bowling coach Morné Morkel expressed his satisfaction with them.

"Very happy with how the bowlers went. They summed up conditions very well. Yeah, I think we're on track for the 22nd. So, another three training sessions left," he stated.

"We'll sit down this afternoon or tomorrow and start planning, looking at game plans and how we're going to bring out the best and edge in everyone for game time on 22nd."