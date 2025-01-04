AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma Comes Up With Update Around His Retirement During SCG Test

Sydney: Amidst all the chatter around Rohit Sharma’s retirement, the 37-year-old himself has denied the speculations regarding his retirement. The right-handed batter stated that him opting out from the fifth Test was only due to his poor outings with the bat.

Rohit spilled the beans while speaking to Star Sports during the lunch interval on the second day of the Sydney fixture saying that his decision was more to do with poor batting performances and doesn’t hold any impact on his future.

"Like I told you this decision is not a retirement decision nor am I going to step aside from the game, there is no such decision. I am out of the game because bat nahi chal raha hai," Rohit said.

Before concluding the interview, he reassured

“main kahin ja nahin raha. Idhar hi hun."

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit has been going through a rough patch with the bat registering an average of only 6.2 and a highest score of 10 across three Tests against Australia.

After missing the Perth Test for his second child’s birth, Rohit’s performance has declined as he failed to surpass 10 in the five innings.

In the fifth Test of the series, India were bundled out for 185 but the bowlers came with a strong response reducing Australia to 166/9. Prasidh Krishna picked three wickets but Jasprit Bumrah who was on song was taken for scans as he was facing some problems due to the injury.

Australia are leading the series by 2-1 and one more victory will book their berth in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. On the other hand, the fifth Test is a must-win game for India to sustain in the race to the final of the WTC.