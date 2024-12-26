AUS vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Anil Kumble To Etch His Name In MCG Record Books

Melbourne: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Anil Kumble on the opening day of the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India. The pacer picked three wickets on the first day of the fixture and reached a crucial milestone. He became the highest India wicket-taker at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after dismissing Usman Khawaja.

Bumrah has been the standout performer in the Border Gavaskar Trophy taking 21 wickets so far and picked key scalps of Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh on the first day of the fourth Test. He has now become the highest wicket-taker for the Indian team at the MCG surpassing Anil Kumble who has taken 15 wickets at the venue. Khawaja was the 16th wicket for the Indian pacer at MCG.

Most wickets for India in Melbourne (Tests)

Jasprit Bumrah: Matches: 3*, Innings: 5, Wickets: 18

Anil Kumble: Matches: 3, Innings: 6, Wickets: 15

Ravichandran Ashwin: Matches: 3, Innings: 6, Wickets: 14

Kapil Dev: Matches: 3, Innings: 6, Wickets: 14

Umesh Yadav: Matches: 3, Innings: 6, Wickets: 13

India’s record at the MCG has been brilliant in recent years, with the team being unbeaten at the stadium in their last three red-ball fixtures since 2014. However, the stakes for this match are high as the result will impact the chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India secured a dominant 295-run triumph in the first Test of the series while Aussies bounced back with a 10-wicket triumph in Adelaide. The third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw as rain interrupted at regular intervals.