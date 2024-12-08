‘Again Got Some Swelling In His Knee’: Rohit Sharma Provides Injury Update On Mohammed Shami

Adelaide: The long-awaited return of Mohammed Shami to the Indian team is a much-discussed topic in the cricket fraternity. Also, the team is currently missing their frontline pacer in form of Mohammed Shami who forms a lethal duo with Jasprit Bumrah for the national side. Amidst the chatter around Shami’s return to the Indian team, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has come up with an injury update about the right-arm pacer. He said that ‘the door is very much open’ for Shami but caution is necessary.

"We are just monitoring him because while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali, he again got some swelling in his knee, which hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very careful, we don't want to bring him here, he pulls up sore or something happens.

"We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time. We don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team. There are some professionals monitoring, we will take a call based on what those guys feel. They are the ones watching him every game, how he pulls up after the game, after bowling four overs, standing for 20 overs. But the door is open for him to come and play anytime."

Shami has not played for the national side since the 2023 World Cup final last November, after which he went under the knife in February for an ankle injury. After facing multiple obstacles in his recovery process, Shami finally returned to the Bengal side in the Ranji Trophy in November this year taking seven wickets against Madhya Pradesh.

The 34-year-old has played seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy so far taking eight wickets in 27.3 overs.