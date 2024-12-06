AUS vs IND: Australian Pacer Mitchell Starc Joins Elite 350 Club With Five-Wicket Haul In Adelaide Test

Adelaide: Mitchell Starc maintained his stellar record with the pink ball in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Starc ran riot by picking his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The left-arm pace bowler’s effective spell included the key scalps of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Starc picked his fourth five-wicket haul in day-night Tests which is the most by a pacer. Trent Boult has three while Josh Hazlewood, who missed the Test due to a side strain has taken three five-wicket hauls in day-night Tests as well.

Starc achieved a major milestone becoming only the fourth Australian bowler to take more than 350 wickets across all formats in home conditions. He has joined an elite list that includes the legendary Shane Warner and Brett Lee.

The 34-year-old was right on the money from the start and dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal through an outswinger. The young Indian opener was dismissed on a golden duck as a result. Next, Starc dismissed KL Rahul and got rid of Nitish Reddy and R Ashwin.

Starc finished the innings with the figures of 6 for 48 and played a key role in bundling out the Indian innings on a total of 180 in the first pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Nitish Reddy played a knock of 42 runs while KL Rahul amassed 37 runs during his stay at the crease. Shubman Gill played a knock of 31 runs for the Indian team.