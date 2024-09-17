ETV Bharat / sports

Australia vs England : U-19 World Cup Hero Mahli Beardman Added To ODI Squad As Cover; Mitchell Marsh To Lead National Side

Hyderabad: Australia have announced the squad for the five-match ODI series against England and they have handed a maiden call-up to the U-19 seamer Mahli Beardman. Beardman, who was the Player of the Match in the final of the U-19 World Cup against India will join the team in Nottingham as a travelling reserve. The seamer has showcased his ability to thrive under pressure and that has made him a rising star in Australian cricket.

He was recently signed by Perth Scorchers for the upcoming Big Bash League. Also, the Australian selectors are keeping an eye on young pacers like Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, and Tom Straker.

Pat Cummins will not be part of the squad as he wants to focus on the upcoming busy Test schedule. Josh Hazlewood is going through a calf strain so he has taken a rest from the series. Beardman’s call-up comes amidst a series of injuries to the Australian fast bowlers. Xavier Bartlett suffered a side strain during the first T20I against England. As Nathan Ellis’ injury in the Hundred was aggravated he pulled during the Scotland leg of the series against England.