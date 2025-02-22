ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs ENG: Ben Duckett Becomes Player With Highest Individual Score In Champions Trophy History

Lahore: England's star batter Ben Duckett scripted history, becoming the player to score the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. He achieved the historic milestone during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash between England and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday, February 22.

Duckett surpassed former New Zealand batter Nathan Astle's 21-year-old record. Astle's unbeaten 145 off 151 balls against the United States at The Oval in 2004 was the highest individual score in the tournament's history Duckett scored 165 runs off 143 balls with 17 fours and 3 sixes, striking at 115.38. This is also the first-ever 150-plus score by a player in Champions Trophy history.