Australia vs Bangladesh: Cummins Picks Hat-Trick to Help Aussies Beat Shanto's Side by 28 Runs Via DLS

North Sound (Antigua): Australia’s pace spearhead Pat Cummins picked the first hat-trick of the ongoing ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024 and David Warner smashed a brisk half-century to guide Australia to a 28-run win over Bangladesh via the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method in their Super Eights fixture here.

Cummins claimed three wickets off successive balls at the back end, as Australia restricted Bangladesh to 140 for eight after Mitchell Marsh opted to bowl first in the rain-interrupted game. David Warner and Travis Head posted a fiery 65-run stand for the first wicket, setting the stage for the victory. The rain, which interrupted the game twice before, had the last laugh as the officials announced Mitchell Marsh-led side winners as the required DLS par was 72 and Australia were 28 runs ahead of the target.

Opting to bowl, Mitchell Starc, like he often does, made an early breakthrough by casting Tanzin Hasan on the third ball of the innings. Liton Das and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto stitched a crucial 57-run partnership for the second wicket, but it was a little too slow as it came off 51 balls. Adam Zampa provided a breakthrough for his side, twisting one through Das in the ninth over.

Bangladesh then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and failed to build partnerships in the middle. Towhid Hridoy tried hard to push the pace, dragging his side's total into three figures in the 16th over. With Starc, completing his four overs quota in the 11th over, Pat Cummins was given the chance to bowl in the death overs. He collected two quick scalps to end Australia's 18th over and then removed Hridoy upon return to start over 20, completing the tournament's first hat-trick. Hridoy's 40 off 28 balls was a handy contribution, though, helping steer the Tigers to a total of 140, for the loss of eight wickets.

In reply, openers Travis Head and David Warner gave a blistering start to Australia’s innings, smashing 59 runs off the first six overs. However, soon after the powerplay, Head lost his wicket to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. Mitchell Marsh, who has been struggling with the bat since the Indian Premier League 2023, failed to get into the groove and get some runs in front of his name going forward. Rishabh trapped him in front of stumps in his very next over. But, then David Warner started to take on Bangladeshi bowlers and took Kangaroo's score past 100 in 11.2 overs with the left-hander striking an unbeaten 35-ball 53 when rain stopped play.

"I've had a few (hat-tricks) in juniors, never for Australia. (Ashton) Agar and (Nathan) Ellis, on the bench, have hat-tricks and joined their club. It's pretty awesome to tick that off," player of the match Cummins said at the post-match presentation.

Statistical Highlights:

Pat Cummins became the first bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pat Cummins also became the second Australian to pick a hat-trick in T20 World Cups after Bret Lee

Adam Zampa climbed to third place in the list of most consecutive innings with at least one wicket in T20 WCs (15)

Mitchell Starc [ODIs WC -65, T20s WC -30] surpassed Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (ODI WC - 56, T20 WC - 38) for the most wickets in Men's World Cups, both ODIs and T20Is

Australia have the highest streak of winning the most consecutive matches in T20 World Cups.

Points Table Scenario & What’s Next:

With their first victory in the Super Eights, Australia took an early lead and are placed at the top of the Group 1 points table. They next face Afghanistan at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on June 23.