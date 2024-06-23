That Was Night Which Didn't Let Me Sleep: Rashid Reveals after Afghanistan's Win Against Australia

St. Vincent: In a match that will be remembered for years to come, Afghanistan pulled off a stunning victory against Australia in the T20 World Cup, thanks in large part to the leadership and performance of their star player, Rashid Khan. The win not only marked a significant moment in Afghanistan's cricketing history but also showcased Rashid's tactical acumen and emotional investment in the game.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, Rashid reflected on the sleepless night he endured after Glenn Maxwell's innings last year. "That was a night which didn't let me sleep. The game kept coming into my mind, and it was 90 plus per cent we were in the game and Maxi, the way he played that night, took the game away from us."

Rashid's admission of the impact of past defeats on his psyche highlights the intense pressure and personal investment he puts into his performances.

Despite the emotional toll of past defeats, Rashid's focus remained on the present moment and the significance of Afghanistan's victory over Australia. He talked about the importance of the win for Afghanistan as a cricketing nation, stating that "beating teams like Australia gives the people back home so much hope, especially to the young generation getting involved in cricket. Cricket is the only source of happiness back home."

Rashid's tactical insights were also on display as he analysed Australia's fielding performance, noting the crucial role fielding plays in T20 cricket. "Fielding plays a massive role in the game. In T20, if you make small mistakes, it's hard to come back," he said, underscoring his strategic thinking and attention to detail, which have made him a formidable player.

One of the standout performances of the match was from Gulbadin Naib, who took four wickets and made a crucial contribution with the bat. "His experience really helped us today," Rashid said, praising Naib's experience and ability to perform under pressure. This acknowledgement of Naib's role in the victory demonstrated Rashid's humility and appreciation for his teammates' contributions.

Rashid also highlighted the impact of Dwayne Bravo's involvement in the match, particularly in keeping the bowlers focused. "Some players need reminders, and the DJ is always there to remind them what we had planned and what we are doing," he said.

Throughout the Press conference, Rashid's pride in representing Afghanistan and his commitment to the game were evident. He spoke passionately about the joy that cricket brings to the Afghan people and expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from fans around the world. Rashid's words serve as a reminder of the power of sports to unite people and bring joy in challenging times.