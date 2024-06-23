Australia vs Afghanistan | 'It's Not an Upset': Former Cricketers & Pandits Reacts Following Afghan's Historic Win over Aussies

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer heaped praises for Afghanistan's historic victory over Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 saying "calling their triumph a fluke will be disrespectful to the Rashid Khan-led side."

In a record-breaking encounter at St. Vincent, Rashid Khan's men put out a clinical effort and made the night memorable for their fans and the country, burying the demons of their 2023 ODI World Cup exit. The happiness was all over the ground and surprise was seemingly visible on the faces of players and management as everyone ran into the field after Adam Zampa was caught on long on. Ashmatullah Omarzai, who was given the task to defend 24 runs off the final over, picked the last wicket to seal the deal for Afghanistan and help his register one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib executed his four-over spell to perfection, ripping apart Australia's middle order, registering the second-best figures by any player against the Kangaroos in T20 World Cups -- 4/21 and inspired Afghan to their maiden T20I win over the Baggy Greens following their 21-run triumph.

"Do not disrespect Afghanistan by calling this an upset. AFG are good enough to beat any team on their day. They played to their potential today and defeated a very good Australian team. A fact that should be celebrated. Congratulations and well-played @ACBofficials #AUSvAFG," Jaffer wrote on X.

"Congratulations to @rashidkhan_19 and the Afghanistan team. History made. Looking forward to seeing how Aussies bounce back," Adam Gilchrist wrote on X.

"It’s no surprise anymore that Afghanistan produces performances like we have just witnessed .. Extremely skilful set of players & brilliantly led by @rashidkhan_19," Michael Vaughan wrote on X.

"Amazinggg Afghanistan. Such an inspiration is @rashidkhan_19," Dinesh Karthik wrote on X.

"This is big… @ACBofficials topple Australia for the very first time! Hats off to @rashidkhan_19 and his team of true fighters," Tom Moody wrote on his X.

"Great win for Afghanistan! Used 8 bowlers to defend 148. Shows the benefits of having batters who can roll their arm over," wrote Sanjay Manjrekar.

While chasing 149, there was a point in the game when Glenn Maxwell, who was struggled with the bat in the tournament so far, smashed a half-century and looked like he would take the game away from Afghanistan as the nostalgia started to creep into the whole stadium. With every run, everyone felt that the right-hand batter will help his side to repeat the history again, with him playing another magical innings.

But this time, destiny had something special for the Rashid Khan-led side. Naib came to Afghanistan's rescue by forcing out a thick edge and Noor Ahmad took a sharp low catch to end the threat posed by Maxwell. The seasoned all-rounder was forced to return to the dugout with a score of 59 off 41 deliveries. But, that particular wicket brought some energy and hope in Afghan players and they felt that the win was possible.

Australia never recovered after Maxwell's dismissal; they eventually skittled out on 127 and saw their eight-match winning streak in T20 World Cups coming to an end. With this shocking 21-run defeat, the Aussies are now stuck in a peculiar situation. They need to win their game against unbeaten India and that too with a bigger margin than Afghanistan, if the latter side beat Bangladesh, to ensure their spot in the final four.