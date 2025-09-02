Australia Suffers Big Blow Ahead Of India Series As Star Pacer Gets Ruled Out Due To Back Injury

Hyderabad: Australia are all set to square off against India from October 19 to November 2 for three ODIs and three T20Is. However, ahead of the series, the team has suffered a blow as the star Australian pacer has been ruled out of the series. Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury, and it will weaken the team’s bowling attack while playing against a mighty opposition like India.

Australia ruled out of the India and New Zealand series

Cummins has taken 28 wickets from 21 ODIs against India with an economy of 5.14. Thus, his absence might deliver a big blow for the Australian team. The right-arm pacer is ruled out of the India and New Zealand series. Also, he might miss the Ashes as well. The 32-year-old will miss the action for a few months due to an injury in the lower back.

The injury was detected after he bowled 95.1 overs across four matches in the recent Test series against West Indies. The scans revealed "a level of lumbar bone stress". Cricket Australia has said that the injury will require further management in the lead-up to the Ashes.

He was also rested for the limited-overs series against the West Indies and South Africa while recovering from a back injury.

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India (or New Zealand) and will continue his rehabilitation plan with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," read CA's statement.

Pat Cummins career

The 32-year-old has taken 143 wickets from 90 ODIs so far with an economy of 5.27. He has also taken one five-wicket haul in his 50-over career. In T20Is, he has taken 66 wickets from 57 matches with the best bowling figures of 3/15. He boasts an impressive strike rate of 19 in the shortest format of the game.