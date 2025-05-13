ETV Bharat / sports

WTC Final: Cameron Green Returns After Long Injury Layoff As Australia Announce 15-Member Squad

Australia will be up against South Africa in the final of the World Test Championship starting from June 11 at Lord's

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 10:28 AM IST

Hyderabad: All-rounder Cameron Green has returned to the Australian side after a gap of almost 12 months due to an injury. Skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood have also made a comeback in the Australian team as they announced a 15-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa next month.

The Australian team missed the services of Cummins and Hazlewood during the series against Sri Lanka due to injuries. Green had undergone a lower spine injury last year which kept him out of the action. He had missed the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which suffered a halt due to the India-Pakistan conflict.

Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland will join the duo of Cummins and Hazlewood to comprise a four-pronged pace attack. Nathan Lyon and Matt Kuhnemann will make up the spin department.

Australia will be eyeing to defend their WTC title in the one-off final at Lord’s which starts from June 11. Opener Sam Konstas, who dazzled with his batting in the series against India is also included along with all-rounder Beau Webster.

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Josh Inglis are some of the other key batters in the squad. Brendan Doggett is part of the team as a travel reserve. The 15-member squad will then travel to West Indies for a three-match Test series, starting from June 26.

“We are fortunate and looking forward to having Pat (Cummins), Josh (Hazlewood) and Cam (Green) back in the squad," Cricket Australia chief selector George Bailey said in a statement.

“The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade.”

Australia squad for WTC 2023-25 final

Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland, Sam Konstas,Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

