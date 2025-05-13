ETV Bharat / sports

WTC Final: Cameron Green Returns After Long Injury Layoff As Australia Announce 15-Member Squad

Hyderabad: All-rounder Cameron Green has returned to the Australian side after a gap of almost 12 months due to an injury. Skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood have also made a comeback in the Australian team as they announced a 15-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa next month.

The Australian team missed the services of Cummins and Hazlewood during the series against Sri Lanka due to injuries. Green had undergone a lower spine injury last year which kept him out of the action. He had missed the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which suffered a halt due to the India-Pakistan conflict.

Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland will join the duo of Cummins and Hazlewood to comprise a four-pronged pace attack. Nathan Lyon and Matt Kuhnemann will make up the spin department.

Australia will be eyeing to defend their WTC title in the one-off final at Lord’s which starts from June 11. Opener Sam Konstas, who dazzled with his batting in the series against India is also included along with all-rounder Beau Webster.