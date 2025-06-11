WTC 2025 Final Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Australia vs South Africa?

Hyderabad: Australia and South Africa are all set to square off in the final of the World Test Championship on Wednesday at the iconic Lord’s Cricket ground. The Australian side have shown incredible form in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, including a big win over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They won four series out of six in the cycle and endured an unbeaten campaign.

South Africa, on the other hand, finished at the top of the WTC points table. The South African side has made it to the WTC final for the first time. South Africa opted for the tried and test lineup while Marnus Labuschagne will open the batting for the Australian side in a surprising move.

WTC 2025 Final: Weather Report

The opening day of the fixture is expected to be a cloudy one, according to the accuweather. However, the rain is expected to affect the proceedings on Day 2 and Day 3 . There is 65 and 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday and Friday with the forecast of showers. A clear day is expected on both Saturday and Sunday as well.

Weather report for Australia vs South Africa WTC Final (Screen Grab from Accuweather)

Also, the temperature is expected to be on the cooler side. It will hover between 14 degree celsius and 30 degree celsius.

What will happen if rain spoils the match?

Fortunately, a reserve day is in place for the WTC Final if the rain cuts off some overs. Thus, even if rain spoils the party on Day 2 and Day 3, the reserve day might rescue the encounter. If a result is not determined even on the reserve day, the trophy will be shared between Australia and South Africa.