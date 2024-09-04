ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Etch Their Name In History Books; Scores Highest T20I Powerplay Score Against Scotland

Edinburgh (Scotland): Australia slaughtered Scotland in the first T20I of the bilateral series between the two countries chasing a target of 155 in just a span of 9.4 overs. Also, apart from the victory Australia inked their name in the record books scoring the highest T20I powerplay total. During the chase, Australia scored 113/1 after six overs. They surpassed the previous record of South Africa against West Indies in 2023 when the Proteas posted a total of 102/0 after six overs.

Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a duck in the second innings but Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh joined forces to showcase their hitting skills. The duo stitched a stand of 113 runs for the second wicket and guided the Australian side to the highest powerplay score in T20Is.

After the dismissal of both the batters, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis ensured that Australia would win with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier in the match, Australia chose to bowl after winning the toss. The Scottish batters lost their wickets at regular intervals and managed to post only 154/9 in the first innings. Sean Abbott picked three wickets while Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa picked two wickets each. George Munsey was the highest-scorer for the batting side with a knock of 28 runs.

Australia are up against Scotland in a three-match T20I series and the victory takes them to a 1-0 lead.