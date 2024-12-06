ETV Bharat / sports

Mitchell Starc Involves In 'IPL' And 'KKR' Banter With Indian Fans

Star Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc was seen engaging in banter with Indian fans on Day 1 of the second Test against India in Adelaide.

Adelaide: Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc got involved in a banter with Indian fans on the opening day of the second Test at Adelaide Oval here on Friday, December 6, 2024.

The incident happened when Starc was fielding on the boundary line and was drinking an energy drink. In between his spells, he was then greeted by a bunch of Indian fans with IPL (Indian Premier League) and KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) chants.

In a viral video, the Australian pacer was welcomed with "Starcy loves IPL" chants by the fans. Later in the video, the chants turned to "KKR" as Starc made a gesture with his hands about money.

Starc, who became the then most expensive player in IPL history after being sold to KKR for a jaw-dropping Rs 24.75 Crore in last year's auction, was recently bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 11.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Starc picked up 17 wickets in 14 games at an average of 26.12 and leaked runs at an economy of 10.61. However, he bowled an exceptional spell in the final to help KKR clinch their third IPL title.

Meanwhile, Starc picked up his 15th Test five-wicket haul and became the fourth Australian to take over 350 wickets across all formats of the game in home conditions. He joined an elite list that includes the legendary Shane Warne and Brett Lee.

Starc removed Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana to achieve his career-best bowling figures. He finished the first innings with figures of 6 for 48 in 14.1 overs.

MOST WICKETS FOR AUSTRALIA (ALL FORMATS)

  • Shane Warne: 453 wickets, 153 matches
  • Glenn McGrath: 449 wickets, 161 matches
  • Brett Lee: 360 wickets, 142 matches
  • Mitchell Starc: 351 wickets, 127 matches

This was also Starc's fourth five-wicket haul in day-night Tests -- the most by a pacer. He now has two more than New Zealand's Trent Boult and his compatriot Josh Hazlewood, who missed the Adelaide Test against India due to a side strain.

