AUS vs IND 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs India Pink Ball Test Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After securing a victory in the series opener in Perth, the Indian cricket team will be aiming to avenge their previous defeat in the day-night Test at this particular venue when they were bowled out for their lowest team total of 36 during the 2020-2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

India will give them the best chance to emerge triumphant in the Pink ball Test as they are already leading the series by 1-0 and their regular captain Rohit Sharma has also joined the squad.

Shubman Gill will also be available for the selection for the second Test after missing the opener due to a thumb injury. Jasprit Bumrah, who led the side in the absence of Rohit, captained the Indian team to a 295-run dominating victory in Perth in his second Test as skipper.

With Rohit Sharma returning to the lineup, few changes are expected. He is most likely to sacrifice his opening spot for in-form KL Rahul, who scored fifty in the second innings of the Perth Test.

Gautam Gambhir has returned to Australia after a brief visit to India for personal reasons. Beau Webster is expected to make his Test debut for Australia due to Josh Hazlewood's injury in the second Test. Mitchell Marsh's participation in the Pink Ball Test is also uncertain, and Scott Boland may be included in the playing XI at Adelaide Oval.

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Match - Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Australia vs India 2nd Test match?

The Australia vs India 2nd Test will be at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide from December 6 to 10. This match is scheduled to be a day-night affair and will be played with Pink Ball.

What is the India vs Australia 2nd Test match timings?

The start of the second Test is 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 02:30 pm local. The toss will happen at 9:00 am IST i.e. 02:00 pm local.

When and where to watch India's tour of Australia 2024-25, Pink Ball Test Match on TV and online?

In India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, all the matches from India's tour of Australia 2024-25 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and DD Sports (for free). Australia vs India, BGT matches can be live streamed on the JioStar (Disney+Hotstar) app and website.

In Australia, Channel 7, 7+, Foxtel and Kayo Sports are your go-to channels and platforms.

The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland: TNT Sports; New Zealand: Sky NZ; USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and American Samoa: Willow.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test - Full Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Sean Abbott

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar