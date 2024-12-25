ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 4th Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs India Fourth Test Live Streaming?

Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to lock horns against the Indian team in the fourth Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Melbourne: The India-Australia rivalry is one of the most watched things in the cricket fraternity and with the Border Gavaskar Trophy going on, all eyes are on both teams. The series is levelled at 1-1 and both teams are fighting for a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

After winning the first fixture of the series courtesy of a clinical effort from bowlers, India have looked off-colour in the second and third Tests. In the last Test, the batters struggled a lot but frequent rain interruptions helped the team to secure a draw. Kl Rahul has been the standout performer for the Indian team amassing 235 runs from six innings with an average of 47. Jasprit Bumrah has picked 21 wickets for the Indian team but he has lacked support from the other end.

Travis Head has been the consistent performer for the Australian team racking up 409 runs from five innings with an average of 81.80. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have taken 14 wickets.

Head to head records

India and Australia have faced each other on 110 occasions in Test cricket with Australia winning 46 fixtures while India emerging triumphant in 33 matches. 30 matches ended in a draw. One match ended in a tie.

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Match - Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Australia vs India 4th Test match?

The Australia vs India 4th Test will be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne from December 26 to December 30.

What are the India vs Australia 4th Test match timings?

The India vs Australia 4th Test will begin at 5 AM IST. The toss for the match will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

When and where to watch Australia vs India 4th Test?

The fourth fixture of Australia vs India will be televised on Star Sports Network. The fixture will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

