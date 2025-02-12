Champions Trophy 2025: Australia To Miss 'Big 3' As Mitchell Starc Pulls Out; Steve Smith To Lead

Hyderabad: Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has pulled out his name from the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 squad as Australia finalised their squad for the marquee event on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. After leading the Aussies to whitewash in the Test series against Sri Lanka, batting stalwart Steve Smith has been rewarded with ODI captaincy in the Champions Trophy.

Earlier, Australia's head coach Andrew McDonalds had clarified that skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injuries. Amid all this, despite being named in the squad, Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement from the 50-over format.

Starc withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons. It has been revealed that the left-arm pacer will comment regarding why he asked for privacy. Cricket Australia has expressed their full support for the 35-year-old, who played a vital role in their ODI World Cup triumph in 2023. It will be the first-ever ICC tournament since the 2015 ODI World Cup, any of Australia's pace trio -- Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood.

"We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” chair of the national selection panel George Bailey said.

"Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia. His well-documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first, should be applauded. His loss is of course a blow for the Champion’s Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity for someone else to make a mark on the tournament."

In the absence of the 'big 3' pace trio, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis and Sean Abbott have found a place in the squad for the Champions Trophy. Aaron Hardie has replaced Stoinis while Tanveer Sangha has also been added to the squad for the event, with Cooper Connolly being the travelling reserve.

Australia will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 22 against arch-rivals England in Lahore.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.