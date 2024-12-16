First In 76 Years At Home: Australia Eye Historic Follow-On Against India In Gabba Test; Know Previous Instances

Brisbane: Australia are in dominating position and will dictate the third Test in The Gabba here, with India trailing by 194 runs to avoid the follow-on after being reduced to 51 for 4 at Stumps on Day 3, Monday, December 16, 2024.
A strong first-innings total of 445, courtesy of Travis Head's 152 and Steve Smith's 101, coupled with relentless bowling from experience pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and skipper Pat Cummins, has put the tourists under immense pressure. With rain interruptions predicted for Days 4 and 5, Australia are considering enforcing the follow-on if they bowl India out quickly in the morning session.
The play has been called off due to bad light and it will be Stumps on Day 3 in Brisbane.
"If we can get the ball in the right areas and take a few early wickets, it brings the follow-on into play. The effort of our batters in the first innings gives us that option. At 450 and with them four for 50, we hold all the cards," Mitchell Starc told ACB Radio.
Rain calls off play after commanding Australia performance on Day 3 👊#WTC25 | #AUSvIND 📝: https://t.co/MfRVfZzRE3 pic.twitter.com/iSndzI1gjl— ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2024
However, Under Pat Cummins' captaincy, Australia have enforced the follow-on only once - a rain-affected Test against South Africa in Sydney that ended in a draw. However, given the significance of this Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) pride and more importantly the World Test Championship (WTC) final place at a stake, Cummins might opt for an aggressive move if India falters early.
Hence, let's just dive deep into the topic and understand how many time follow on has been enforced by the both, Australia and India, teams in 147-year history of Test cricket.
Australia has enforced the follow-on against India 5 times in Test history and two times in Australia. Interestingly, Australia have never enforced follow on against India in Australia in the 21st century or in 76 years, having last done at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1948. Notably, it happened second time in 1948, when Australia enforced follow on against India at the historic The Gabba in Brisbane, which is majorly remembered for Don Bradman's 185-run knock in the first innings. Coincidently, Australia for the first time enforced the follow on at The Gabba, where the ongoing Test is being played.
Among all those follow on games, the most memorable was in the 2001 Kolkata Test, where India famously turned the tables. After being asked to follow on, VVS Laxman’s extraordinary 281 and Rahul Dravid’s 180 led India to a legendary comeback victory.
India, on the other hand, has enforced the follow-on just four times in their Test history and twice in Australia, with the last instance being in 2019 Sydney Test which eventually resulted in a draw.
As the Brisbane Test edges toward a decisive phase, history, weather, and strategy could create another unforgettable chapter in the storied rivalry between these two cricketing giants.
Here's the history of instances when Australia or India have enforced follow-on against each other in home or away Tests (Data Taken From Howstats):
|Won By Side Enforcing Follow On
|Match
|Ground
|Country
|Versus
|Deficit
|Result
|06/02/1948
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Australia (8/575 declared)
|India (331 & 67)
|244
|Australia won by an innings and 177 runs
|13/01/1960
|Nehru Stadium (Chennai)
|Australia (342)
|India (149 & 138)
|193
|Australia won by an innings and 55 runs
|03/11/1979
|Wankhede Stadium
|India (8/458 declared)
|Australia (160 & 198)
|298
|India won by an innings and 100 runs
|23/01/1948
|Adelaide Oval
|Australia (674)
|India (381 & 277)
|293
|Australia won by an innings and 16 runs
|28/11/1947
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|Australia (8/382 declared)
|India (58 & 98)
|324
|Australia won by an innings and 226 runs
|Lost By Side Enforcing Follow On
|Match
|Ground
|Country
|Versus
|Deficit
|Result
|11/03/2001
|Eden Gardens
|Australia (445 & 212)
|India (171 & 7/657 declared)
|274
|India won by 171 runs
|Draw Despite Enforcing Follow On
|Match
|Ground
|Country
|Versus
|Deficit
|Result
|13/10/1979
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|India (7/510 declared)
|Australia (298 & 413)
|212
|Match drawn
|02/01/1986
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|India (4/600 declared)
|Australia (396 & 6/119)
|204
|Match drawn
|03/01/2019
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|India (7/622 declared)
|Australia (300 & 0/6)
|322
|Match drawn