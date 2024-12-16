ETV Bharat / sports

First In 76 Years At Home: Australia Eye Historic Follow-On Against India In Gabba Test; Know Previous Instances

Australia eye enforcing follow-on against India in the ongoing third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, recalling historic moments that happened between two teams.

Australia has enforced the follow-on against India 5 times in Test history and two times in Australia. Interestingly, Australia have never enforced follow on against India in Australia in the 21st century or in 76 years, having last done at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1948. Notably, it happened second time in 1948, when Australia enforced follow on against India at the historic The Gabba in Brisbane, which is majorly remembered for Don Bradman's 185-run knock in the first innings. Coincidently, Australia for the first time enforced the follow on at The Gabba, where the ongoing Test is being played.
Australia eye to enforce follow on against India in 3rd Test at the Gabba when was the last time Australia enforce follow on vs India (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Brisbane: Australia are in dominating position and will dictate the third Test in The Gabba here, with India trailing by 194 runs to avoid the follow-on after being reduced to 51 for 4 at Stumps on Day 3, Monday, December 16, 2024.

A strong first-innings total of 445, courtesy of Travis Head's 152 and Steve Smith's 101, coupled with relentless bowling from experience pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and skipper Pat Cummins, has put the tourists under immense pressure. With rain interruptions predicted for Days 4 and 5, Australia are considering enforcing the follow-on if they bowl India out quickly in the morning session.

"If we can get the ball in the right areas and take a few early wickets, it brings the follow-on into play. The effort of our batters in the first innings gives us that option. At 450 and with them four for 50, we hold all the cards," Mitchell Starc told ACB Radio.

However, Under Pat Cummins' captaincy, Australia have enforced the follow-on only once - a rain-affected Test against South Africa in Sydney that ended in a draw. However, given the significance of this Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) pride and more importantly the World Test Championship (WTC) final place at a stake, Cummins might opt for an aggressive move if India falters early.

Hence, let's just dive deep into the topic and understand how many time follow on has been enforced by the both, Australia and India, teams in 147-year history of Test cricket.

Australia has enforced the follow-on against India 5 times in Test history and two times in Australia. Interestingly, Australia have never enforced follow on against India in Australia in the 21st century or in 76 years, having last done at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1948. Notably, it happened second time in 1948, when Australia enforced follow on against India at the historic The Gabba in Brisbane, which is majorly remembered for Don Bradman's 185-run knock in the first innings. Coincidently, Australia for the first time enforced the follow on at The Gabba, where the ongoing Test is being played.

Among all those follow on games, the most memorable was in the 2001 Kolkata Test, where India famously turned the tables. After being asked to follow on, VVS Laxman’s extraordinary 281 and Rahul Dravid’s 180 led India to a legendary comeback victory.

India, on the other hand, has enforced the follow-on just four times in their Test history and twice in Australia, with the last instance being in 2019 Sydney Test which eventually resulted in a draw.

As the Brisbane Test edges toward a decisive phase, history, weather, and strategy could create another unforgettable chapter in the storied rivalry between these two cricketing giants.

Here's the history of instances when Australia or India have enforced follow-on against each other in home or away Tests (Data Taken From Howstats):

Won By Side Enforcing Follow On
MatchGroundCountryVersusDeficitResult
06/02/1948Melbourne Cricket GroundAustralia (8/575 declared)India (331 & 67)244Australia won by an innings and 177 runs
13/01/1960Nehru Stadium (Chennai)Australia (342)India (149 & 138)193Australia won by an innings and 55 runs
03/11/1979Wankhede StadiumIndia (8/458 declared)Australia (160 & 198)298India won by an innings and 100 runs
23/01/1948Adelaide OvalAustralia (674)India (381 & 277)293Australia won by an innings and 16 runs
28/11/1947Brisbane Cricket GroundAustralia (8/382 declared)India (58 & 98)324Australia won by an innings and 226 runs
Lost By Side Enforcing Follow On
MatchGroundCountryVersusDeficitResult
11/03/2001Eden GardensAustralia (445 & 212)India (171 & 7/657 declared)274India won by 171 runs
Draw Despite Enforcing Follow On
MatchGroundCountryVersusDeficitResult
13/10/1979Arun Jaitley StadiumIndia (7/510 declared)Australia (298 & 413)212Match drawn
02/01/1986Sydney Cricket GroundIndia (4/600 declared)Australia (396 & 6/119)204Match drawn
03/01/2019Sydney Cricket GroundIndia (7/622 declared)Australia (300 & 0/6)322Match drawn

Brisbane: Australia are in dominating position and will dictate the third Test in The Gabba here, with India trailing by 194 runs to avoid the follow-on after being reduced to 51 for 4 at Stumps on Day 3, Monday, December 16, 2024.

A strong first-innings total of 445, courtesy of Travis Head's 152 and Steve Smith's 101, coupled with relentless bowling from experience pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and skipper Pat Cummins, has put the tourists under immense pressure. With rain interruptions predicted for Days 4 and 5, Australia are considering enforcing the follow-on if they bowl India out quickly in the morning session.

"If we can get the ball in the right areas and take a few early wickets, it brings the follow-on into play. The effort of our batters in the first innings gives us that option. At 450 and with them four for 50, we hold all the cards," Mitchell Starc told ACB Radio.

However, Under Pat Cummins' captaincy, Australia have enforced the follow-on only once - a rain-affected Test against South Africa in Sydney that ended in a draw. However, given the significance of this Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) pride and more importantly the World Test Championship (WTC) final place at a stake, Cummins might opt for an aggressive move if India falters early.

Hence, let's just dive deep into the topic and understand how many time follow on has been enforced by the both, Australia and India, teams in 147-year history of Test cricket.

Australia has enforced the follow-on against India 5 times in Test history and two times in Australia. Interestingly, Australia have never enforced follow on against India in Australia in the 21st century or in 76 years, having last done at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1948. Notably, it happened second time in 1948, when Australia enforced follow on against India at the historic The Gabba in Brisbane, which is majorly remembered for Don Bradman's 185-run knock in the first innings. Coincidently, Australia for the first time enforced the follow on at The Gabba, where the ongoing Test is being played.

Among all those follow on games, the most memorable was in the 2001 Kolkata Test, where India famously turned the tables. After being asked to follow on, VVS Laxman’s extraordinary 281 and Rahul Dravid’s 180 led India to a legendary comeback victory.

India, on the other hand, has enforced the follow-on just four times in their Test history and twice in Australia, with the last instance being in 2019 Sydney Test which eventually resulted in a draw.

As the Brisbane Test edges toward a decisive phase, history, weather, and strategy could create another unforgettable chapter in the storied rivalry between these two cricketing giants.

Here's the history of instances when Australia or India have enforced follow-on against each other in home or away Tests (Data Taken From Howstats):

Won By Side Enforcing Follow On
MatchGroundCountryVersusDeficitResult
06/02/1948Melbourne Cricket GroundAustralia (8/575 declared)India (331 & 67)244Australia won by an innings and 177 runs
13/01/1960Nehru Stadium (Chennai)Australia (342)India (149 & 138)193Australia won by an innings and 55 runs
03/11/1979Wankhede StadiumIndia (8/458 declared)Australia (160 & 198)298India won by an innings and 100 runs
23/01/1948Adelaide OvalAustralia (674)India (381 & 277)293Australia won by an innings and 16 runs
28/11/1947Brisbane Cricket GroundAustralia (8/382 declared)India (58 & 98)324Australia won by an innings and 226 runs
Lost By Side Enforcing Follow On
MatchGroundCountryVersusDeficitResult
11/03/2001Eden GardensAustralia (445 & 212)India (171 & 7/657 declared)274India won by 171 runs
Draw Despite Enforcing Follow On
MatchGroundCountryVersusDeficitResult
13/10/1979Arun Jaitley StadiumIndia (7/510 declared)Australia (298 & 413)212Match drawn
02/01/1986Sydney Cricket GroundIndia (4/600 declared)Australia (396 & 6/119)204Match drawn
03/01/2019Sydney Cricket GroundIndia (7/622 declared)Australia (300 & 0/6)322Match drawn

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST FOLLOW ONAUSTRALIA ENFORCE FOLLOW ON INDIAAUSTRALIA FOLLOW ON VS INDIA RECORDINDIA AUSTRALIA 3RD TEST LIVE SCOREAUSTRALIA FOLLOW ON INDIA AT GABBA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.