Australia Denied Entry At Lord’s Ahead Of WTC Final Due To India’s Training Session

London: Australia were reportedly denied access to the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday just four days before the start of the World Test Championship final against South Africa. According to the reports in the Australian media, Pat Cummins and Co. were forced to make a three-hour journey in search of an alternative training venue after being informed that the Lord’s was unavailable.
Some reports also claimed that the team was turned away as India was granted access to the training facilities at Lord’s on Saturday.
The Indian team led by skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, held their first training session at the venue on Saturday. It still remains unanswered as to why India were allowed to train despite their series against England starting from June 20 while Australia weren’t despite their WTC final against South Africa starting from June 11.
India arrived on the English soil ahead of the five-match series to acclimatize with the conditions. The team will play an intra-squad red-ball fixture in Beckenham from 13 to 16 June.
Australia were eventually given access to the training facility at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday and continued their preparations at the venue.
India failed to make it to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final after losing 1-3 to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia, the winners of the inaugural WTC cycle, have reached the final for the second time. South Africa have qualified for the WTC final under the leadership of Temba Bavuma and are likely to bring in a formidable contest to the table.
India will play against England in the five-match Test series starting from June 20. India and England both have some young guns in their team.