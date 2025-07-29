WI vs AUS: Australia Equals India’s Major Feat In T20 Cricket; Finish Tour With 8-0 Aggregate

Hyderabad: Australia outplayed West Indies by three wickets in the fifth and final T20I of the series between the two nations at Warner Park in St Kitts and registered a clean sweep over the Caribbean side. They successfully chased a target of 171 runs with three wickets in hand and won the series by 5-0. The team equalled a major feat achieved by India in 2020.

Second full-member nation to register 5-0 series win

Australia are the only second team to win a five-match series 5-0 in T20Is. India is the only other full-member nation to do so in 2020 against New Zealand in a home series. Notably, India were also the first team to achieve the feat, and Australia are the sixth team to join the list of nations that have registered a 5-0 win in the series.

Australia dominated the proceedings against West Indies (AFP)

Apart from India and Australia, Malaysia, Cayman Islands, Tanzania, and Spain are the other nations to be part of the elite list.

Spain have inked 5-0 series wins twice - once against Croatia in 2024 and earlier against the Isle of Man.

Teams to win all matches in a five-match T20I series

Team Opposition Year India New Zealand 2020 Malaysia Hong Kong 2020 Cayman Islands Bahamas 2022 Tanzania Rwanda 2022 Spain Croatia 2024 Australia West Indies 2025

Australia win fifth T20I by three wickets

Chasing a target of 171 turned out to be a walk in the park for the Australian side. Tim David came all guns blazing for the visitors, smashing 30 runs from just 12 deliveries laced with four and four sixes. Mitchell Owen also scripted a carnage, scoring 37 runs from 17 deliveries, including three fours and as many sixes. Even though the visitors kept losing wickets, they completed the chase in 17 overs to register a historic whitewash.

Tim David played a whirlwhind knock in the fifth T20I (AFP)

Earlier in the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford scored 52 and 35 runs respectively to help the team post a total of 170. Ben Dwarshuis picked three wickets while Nathan Ellis scalped two wickets in the match to play a key role in bundling the opposition on 170.

8-0 aggregate for Australia

The Aussie side won all the matches on the tour, including Tests and T20Is. They first decimated the Caribbean side by 3-0 in Tests and went on to continue the dominating run in the white-ball cricket as well, winning all five matches of the T20I series.