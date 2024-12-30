Australia Beat India In Boxing Day Test After 13 Years, Take Unassailable 2-1 Lead In BGT 2025

Melbourne: Australia beat India by 184 runs in the fourth Test, the Boxing Day Test, and go 2-1 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025 with a game remaining in the series. This is Australia's first-ever Boxing Day Test win against India in the last 13 years.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will come under more scrutiny as the final Test in Sydney now becomes a must-win affair for India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But more importantly, India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final have deemed after this defeat. India will now have to depend on Sri Lanka to some results in their favour when the latter side will take on Australia in two-match Test series.

Chasing a 340-run target, India were bowled out for 155 in 79.1 overs on day five, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant were the only batters who displayed some resistance with the bat, being the only players to cross double digit mark. Jaiswal and Pant batted out the entire second session to take India to 112/3 but the latter's fall opened the doors for the home team.

At that stage, many would have believed in themselves to save this Test match. Australia, on the other hand, knew that a wicket can open things up and that's exactly what happened. Pant once again fell while trying to play a big shot and that opened the doors of victory for Australia.

Australia then seized the opportunity and took India's last seven wickets inside just 34 runs. The rest of the batters kept falling like a pack of cards with an Aussie attack on the prowl. Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon were in their elements and closed the game out clinically, sharing five wickets between them.

Jaiswal fought a lone battle for the visitors with his second half century of the game. He amassed 84 off 208 balls before getting caught behind the wickets in a very controversial way on the bouncer bowled by Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

Earlier in the day, resuming the day at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234. India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul, extending his record tally of most fifers in Australia by an Indian.