Historic Win For Australia, Record Highest Successful Run Chase In All ICC Tournament's History

Lahore: Australia recorded the highest run chase in ICC event's history after England posted a record 351/8 in their allotted 50 overs thanks to Josh Inglis' tournament's joint-fastest century in their campaign opener at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday, February 22.

Australia thrashed England by 5 wickets to register a quite comprehensive victory in the high-scoring game to register their first-ever win in the Champions Trophy in the last 12 years and six games. This is Australia's first win in the Champions Trophy since their 2009 edition triumph.

Chasing a mammoth score, you would generally expect one of seasoned campaigners like Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell or Steve Smith to play an instrumental role given their experience and proven performances in high-pressure environments across formats, but Australia have proved once again why they are not to be taken lightly in ICC tournaments, even though they are missing the services of players like Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis.

After England's Ben Duckett scored the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy history in the first innings and powered England to post the highest-ever team total in Champions Trophy history, Australia found themselves in trouble as they lost their swashbuckling opener Travis Head and skipper Steve Smith early on in the innings.

Reeling at 27/2 after 4.1 overs, After losing Head and Smith inside 5 overs, Labuschagne and Short took the rebuilding role and amassed a near 100-run stand for the third wicket. Matthew Short tried to take on part-timer Liam Livingstone but ended up giving a sitter back to the bowler, but not before Adil Rashid got rid off Marnus Labuschagne who found the fielder in the covers on a nicely timed shot.

However, after Labuschagne's departure, it was Inglis' brisk 120-run innings off just 86 balls that led the foundation, coupled with Alex Carey's fifties and Maxwell's quickfire 32-run knock off 15 balls. Inglis' innings was laced with 8 fours and 6 maximums. He was striking at 139.53. Inglis took the game head-on and decimated England with his innovative strokes notching his maiden ODI hundred and the joint fastest in tournament history.

Carey joined hands with Inglis and the duo engineered a match-winning 146-run stand for the 5th wicket. Once Carey got out, Maxwell came in and did what he does best - which is to play the finisher role to absolute perfection.

Australia chasing down 352

- highest total in Champions Trophy batting 1st or 2nd

- highest successful chase in ICC ODI events

- second highest successful chase by Australia

- highest successful chase vs England

- second highest successful chase on Pakistan soil

Centuries across three formats for Australia

Shane Watson

Glenn Maxwell

David Warner

Josh Inglis

Fastest 100s in Champions Trophy (by balls)

77 Virender Sehwag vs Eng Colombo RPS 2002

77 Josh Inglis vs Eng Lahore 2025 *

80 Shikhar Dhawan vs SA Cardiff 2013

87 Tillakaratne Dilshan vs SA Centurion 2009

Highest partnerships for Australia in CT