Travis Head Continues His Love Affair With India, Smashes Fastest Hundred In Day-Night Tests

Travis Head scores yet another hundred against India during the second Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at his home ground - Adelaide Oval.

Travis Head Continues His Love Affair With India, Smashes Fastest Hundred In Day-Night Tests (AFP)
Published : 2 hours ago

Adelaide: Australia batter Travis Head continued his love story with the Indian cricket team as he smashed another century against India at the Adelaide Oval here on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Head has often been India's arch-rival in the past, most famously during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final and now he is doing it again. This has been an outstanding innings from Head; he has counterattacked brilliantly and put pressure on the Indian team. He loves this ground, has an excellent record here, and has arrived at the perfect moment for his side. And he is not finished yet.

Travis Head achieved his century in just 111 balls, featuring 10 fours and three sixes. He reached the milestone with a flick wide of mid-wicket for a single and celebrated the feat, performing his signature "rock the baby" celebration with his bat.

This performance made him the fastest player to score a hundred in day-night (pink ball) Tests, breaking his own previous record of 112 balls, set against England in Hobart. In addition, he holds the record for the third fastest century, scoring 100 in 125 balls at his home ground in 2022 against the West Indies. The list is followed by former England skipper and batting stalwart Joe Root and Asad Shafiq.

With this ton, he now has three centuries in the day-night tests, one less than his compatriot Marnus Labuschagne, who tops the list with four hundreds to their name.

Fastest 100s in DN Tests (balls faced)
111 T Head v India Adelaide 2024
112 T Head v England Hobart 2022
125 T Head v West Indies Adelaide 2022
139 J Root v West Indies Edgbaston 2017
140 Asad Shafiq v Australia Brisbane 2016

This is Travis Head's eighth Test hundred in 51 Test matches and second against India. He also became the first South Australian cricketer to score three centuries at the Adelaide Oval.

Most 100s in day-night Tests
4 - Marnus Labuschagne
3 - Travis Head
2 - Asad Shafiq & Dimuth Karunaratne

However, interestingly, Head got out for a King Pair in the DN Test in Brisbane against West Indies earlier in the year.

