Australia Make 3 Major Changes In Squad For Melbourne & Sydney Test

Hyderabad: Cricket Australia have announced the 15-member squad for the remaining two Tests, to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Boxing Day Test, and Sydney against India for the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024.

Australia have made three changes in their squad with Nathan McSweeney, who made his Test debut in the first Test in Perth, has been dropped after only three matches. McSweeney's struggle against the Jasprit Bumrah-led pace attack was quite visible in numbers, scoring only 72 runs across six innings —the lowest tally for an Australian Test opener in their first six knocks since 1974. He averaged only 14.40 in three Tests. The Usman Khawaja fared no better. The 38-year-old managed just 63 runs in six innings but retained his place due to the invaluable experience he offers.

U-19 World Cup star Sam Konstas has been included in the squad in his place. In December 2024, Konstas made his debut for the David Warner-led Sydney Thunder (ST) in the Big Bash League (BBL). Opening alongside David Warner, he smashed a blistering 57 off 26 balls, marking the fastest half-century in Sydney Thunder’s history.