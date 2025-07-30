AUS vs SA: Jake-Fraser McGurk Snubbed; Mitchell Owen Earns Maiden ODI Call-Up

Hyderabad: Australia announced their white-ball squads against South Africa on Wednesday, and they have dropped the swashbuckling opener Jake-Fraser McGurk for the upcoming six-match white-ball series. Fraser-McGurk, popularly known as JFM, was excluded from the team after poor outings in the T20Is. Mitchell Owen has earned a maiden call-up in ODIs.
JFM out of the squad
Australia announced their squad for the white-ball series against South Africa, and the roster includes several changes. Fraser-McGurk, who is known for providing aggressive starts to his team in world cricket, has been kept out of the side for his poor outings in the shortest format of the game. He has amassed just 115 runs from eight matches with an average of 14.37.
In the seven one-dayers, he has managed to rack up 98 runs with an average of 14 from seven contests.
Some big names return to Australia's white-ball squads to face South Africa, with the first game in Darwin on August the 10th: https://t.co/IPXEvjNejp pic.twitter.com/Rn7jaEdPqu— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 30, 2025
Mitchell Owen earns maiden call-up in ODIs
Considering the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia have extended Mitchell Owne’s stay with the side. The 23-year-old has been rewarded for his fine form in the first five T20Is against the West Indies by being included in both the T20I and ODI squad.
He racked up 125 runs across five T20Is and also picked two wickets, playing a key role in Australia’s clean sweep over the Caribbean side.
Mitchell Marsh to captain, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood return
Marsh will lead the side in the absence of the regular skipper Pat Cummins, who will be away from the action with the pacer Mitchell Starc. Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, who were rested for the series against the West Indies, return to the team for the white-ball series.
Glenn Maxwell has also been added to the squad.
"As we build towards the T20 World Cup the flexibility and depth shown in the West Indies, outside of the obvious results, has been a huge positive," said chief selector George Bailey.
"The flexibility within the batting order and ability of bowlers to bowl in different stages of the innings were particularly pleasing to see."
Australia T20I Squad vs South Africa
Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa
Australia ODI Squad vs South Africa
Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa