AUS vs SA: Jake-Fraser McGurk Snubbed; Mitchell Owen Earns Maiden ODI Call-Up

Hyderabad: Australia announced their white-ball squads against South Africa on Wednesday, and they have dropped the swashbuckling opener Jake-Fraser McGurk for the upcoming six-match white-ball series. Fraser-McGurk, popularly known as JFM, was excluded from the team after poor outings in the T20Is. Mitchell Owen has earned a maiden call-up in ODIs.

JFM out of the squad

Australia announced their squad for the white-ball series against South Africa, and the roster includes several changes. Fraser-McGurk, who is known for providing aggressive starts to his team in world cricket, has been kept out of the side for his poor outings in the shortest format of the game. He has amassed just 115 runs from eight matches with an average of 14.37.

In the seven one-dayers, he has managed to rack up 98 runs with an average of 14 from seven contests.

Mitchell Owen earns maiden call-up in ODIs

Considering the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia have extended Mitchell Owne’s stay with the side. The 23-year-old has been rewarded for his fine form in the first five T20Is against the West Indies by being included in both the T20I and ODI squad.

He racked up 125 runs across five T20Is and also picked two wickets, playing a key role in Australia’s clean sweep over the Caribbean side.