Australia Squad For India Series: No Maxwell, Cummins As Australia Announce Squad For White-Ball Series Against India

Hyderabad: Australia have named a 15-member squad for the white-ball series against India. The series, which will start from October 19, will mark the return of the star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Mitchell Marsh has been named as the skipper of the team in the absence of Pat Cummins, who will miss the series as he is recovering from a lower back injury.

Labuschagne out, Green and Starc return in ODIs

There are two major changes in the team for the series against the Men in Blue. Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from the side because of his poor form. In the series played against South Africa in August, the right-handed batter managed to amass just two runs from two innings.

Cameron Green has also returned to the ODIs after playing his last 50-over game against South Africa in August this year. Green has been kept out of the T20I side as he is preparing for the Ashes series, which will start after the conclusion of the series against India.

Green boasts a record of 782 runs and 20 wickets in ODIs, playing a handy role for the team with his all-round qualities.

Mitchell Starc, who was rested in the ODI series against South Africa, has made it back into the national squad.

Maxwell out, Ellis and Inglis return

Glenn Maxwell is out of the T20I squad as he hasn’t been able to recover from the wrist fracture. The Australian all-rounder is expected to return to competitive action in the Big Bash League.